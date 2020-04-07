All49ers
Report: 49ers Hold Pre-Draft Meeting With Notre Dame Safety Jalen Elliott

Nicholas Cothrel

Due to the current COVID-19 epidemic, NFL teams are having to adjust on the fly with new rules being implemented. With the traditional scouting process being altered, teams have leaned on virtual chat to speak with draft prospects as they would in a traditional private meeting.

According to a report, the San Francisco 49ers have met with Notre Dame safety Jalen Elliott, per USA Today.

Elliott projects as a mid-late round pick after spending four seasons as a member of Notre Dame's secondary. The former Golden Domer has been pegged with expectations as a hybrid cornerback/safety at the next level due to his agile mobility.

Elliott doesn't possess the most fundamentally sound tackling skills that most NFL safeties bring to the table. However, his play speed on the back-end is his most intriguing trait, allowing him to lineup in multiple positions within the secondary.

At the NFL Combine, Elliott leaped 34” in the vertical jump, and posted a 125” broad jump, ranking him seventh among all the safeties in attendance.

Elliott put up a stellar junior season, recording 67 tackles, four interceptions and seven pass breakups. His production pulled back during his final season in the college ranks but still tallied 49 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups.

With the 49ers needing additional depth in their secondary, Elliott projects as a potential day three pick for San Francisco's defense. Now it may seem odd to some that the Niners would meet with a safety since they just locked up Jimmie Ward for the next three seasons.

However, the 49ers would not be doing their jobs correctly if they didn't conduct their due diligence. Day three of the NFL draft is always tough to gauge, but with the bulk of their picks slated for that day, the 49ers need to scout out as many players who will fall that late.

PWillis Is a HOF
PWillis Is a HOF

Ehhh I'm good off of safety. That is actually one of the top positions that it set with Ward re-signed.

No. 1-2
TD26
TD26

Can never have too much depth. The 49ers learned that last season when half of their fell off the map to injuries.

