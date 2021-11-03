49ers Injury Report: Deebo Samuel Aggravates Calf Injury

Deebo Samuel had a monstrous game against the Bears.

But it appears to have come at a bit of a cost. Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday said that Samuel will be held out of practice today out of precaution due to aggravating his calf injury that was gnawing at him the week before.

"He reaggravated it," said Shanahan. "It was hurting him the week before and he played a lot and through a lot and it felt worse after."

This is something to keep a close eye on. Samuel has been constantly plagued by soft tissue injuries throughout his early career. The fact that he aggravated it could mean it'll linger. Given Samuel's luck with these injuries, it is always something to be fearful of. And anytime there is a calf involved, there is always concerns with the Achilles. The 49ers are taking the right course of action here to keep him out of practice as Samuel has been their best offensive weapon.

"He couldn't go today. Hopefully he'll be able to go tomorrow. I'd be surprised if he can't go by Sunday, but he definitely can't go today."

Along with Samuel missing practice are Maurice Hurst (calf), Trent Williams (ankle), Jimmie Ward (quad), Elijah Mitchell (rib).

Hurst’s status is a toss up once again going into Sunday, while Williams I am sure is just to ensure he can heal up more. He missed the first two practices last week against the Bears and still ended up active, so there was good likelihood he wasn't fully healthy. Mitchell is believed to be good against the Cardinals as he too is being held out of precaution and rest. Meanwhile, Ward will be out for at least this Sunday and possibly another game.

On the bright side, George Kittle, Jeff Wilson and Robbie Gould are back at practice. Suddenly the 49ers look a little bit stronger. Their running game gets a massive boost with Kittle and Wilson as well as a new dynamic with the passing game.