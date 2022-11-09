Back like he never left.

Deebo Samuel is returning to practice for the 49ers on Wednesday as a full participant. Samuel was nursing an injured hamstring that kept him out of the Week 8 contest with the Rams.

With Samuel being a full participant, his hamstring no longer proves to be an issue for him. The Bye week ended up arriving at a perfect time for the 49ers. They did not have to skate by more than one game with Samuel out. Now that Christian McCaffrey is embedded into the playbook, the offense can really start to take off. These two should prove to be an annoying pair against defenses.

As for the rest of the positive injury news, Kyle Juszczyk (hand) is a full participant, so the 49ers will have a fully healthy backfield for the first time all season. Dre Greenlaw (calf) was limited along with Jason Verrett (knee). Greenlaw, like Samuel, missed the game against the Rams and is making a recovery thanks to the Bye. The 49ers could really use Greenlaw, and Azeez Al-Shaair who is back with no limitations, as Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles hasn't been faring all too well.

The 49ers are getting stronger at a time when they have to hunker down for a serious second-half-of-the-season run toward the playoffs. With the players that are returning, it should only boost their morale and increase their efficiency all around.

On the negative side, Arik Armstead remains out of practice with plantar fasciitis and a hairline ankle fracture. Samson Ebukam is dealing with a quad/Achilles issue that sprung on him at Monday's practice. Ebukam, as of now, is not believed to be serious, but missing today's practice makes him a little iffy on being active against the Chargers.

Armstead on the other hand continues to be a bleak situation. You have to wonder if the 49ers will end up putting him on season-ending Injured Reserve. I would fully expect that if he is not showing improvement in the next several weeks. But perhaps the 49ers just continue to hold out hope for him even if they have to take it down to the last few games of the season. The run defense hasn't been taken advantage of yet with him out and that is an area that can be exploited.

Despite Armstead, the 49ers are in a good place right now with their injuries.