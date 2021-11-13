49ers Injury Report: Jimmie Ward Slated to Return Against Rams

Solidification at safety is poised to return for the 49ers with Jimmie Ward listed as questionable.

The 49ers are poised to solidify their free safety position.

Jimmie Ward is listed as QUESTIONABLE with a quad injury for Week 10. A questionable status puts Ward in good standing to be slated for a return against the Rams.

Ward missed the Week 9 matchup with the Cardinals. He missed Thursday's practice out of precaution and has been worked in on a limited basis for the final two practices. His return is greatly needed for the 49ers as his presence was clearly missed against the Cardinals.

Plus, Ward the past two seasons has been tasked with taking on guard duty against Cooper Kupp. And boy, will Ward need to be his best against Kupp who is the hottest receiver in the league.

As for the rest of the 49ers injury report, the players that are OUT are as follows: RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle), DL Maurice Hurst (calf), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle), WR Mohamed Sanu (knee), S Tavon Wilson (foot)

Meanwhile, DL Arden Key (oblique) and CB Josh Norman (rib) are carrying a questionable status.

With Kirkpatrick out, that means Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas will finally get a chance to suit up and see playing time. This is hopefully the start of these rookie cornerbacks' development because continuing to roll out Kirkpatrick, and even Norman, is absurd. The gap between these players is slim at best. At least Lenoir and Thomas have potential that can be tapped into as well as long-term interests for the 49ers.

“I think Ambry and D-MO, both of those guys have been working," said DeMeco Ryans. "I think they're coming along really well and if it comes to it, those guys can go out there and play for us. I think they've been getting better these past couple of weeks. They've been getting better and they've been fighting to earn the right to be out there. So I'm happy with where those guys are and where they are progressing.”

Monday night is a last stand game for the 49ers to turn their season around. Against the Rams, it will be a tall task to demand from them to win.