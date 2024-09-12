49ers Injury Report: Key Defensive Lineman Returns
The San Francisco 49ers released their injury report for Thursday's practice, revealing the return of a key defensive lineman.
That player is edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos. He participated in practice with the 49ers on a limited basis. Today was the first time since the week of the preseason finale that he has practiced with the team. Gross-Matos has been nursing a knee injury that he sustained in the preseason finale.
Having him back is wonderful news for the 49ers. There is no such thing as too much depth at the defensive line. With Gross-Matos possibly returning in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, the 49ers will have a strengthened pass rush.
That aspect of the 49ers wasn't lethal enough in Week 1 against the New York Jets. It certainly was impactful, but there was more to be had from them. It wasn't their best performance, to say the least, which is fine since they have Week 2 to be better against the Vikings.
The return of Gross-Matos should certainly increase that likelihood. He's been a player the 49ers were stoked about since they signed him as a free agent. Gross-Matos wasn't the only player to return to practice. Second-year linebacker Dee Winters has also made his return from injury.
Winters has been dealing with an ankle injury that held him out of Week 1. He practiced on a limited basis Thursday just like Gross-Matos. Winters will be able to provide special teams impact and extra cushion on defense for any rotational stretch or injuries.
Lastly, star running back Christian McCaffrey was again out there for the 49ers. He too was a limited participant. It is tough to say whether or not he will pay. It feels like the 49ers are trying to force him into this game. Holding him out is the best option to allow him continued rest.
The injury report for the 49ers' last practice session on Friday will provide clarity on which players will be active against the Vikings.