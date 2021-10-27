    • October 27, 2021
    49ers Injury Report: Season Ending Surgery Possibility for Javon Kinlaw

    Kinlaw is currently in Los Angeles to seek an opinion on his knee as to whether or not he will require season ending knee surgery.
    Author:

    Another long-listed injury report for the 49ers.

    Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed at his Wednesday press conference that the following players will designated OUT at practice: WR Deebo Samuel (calf), LT Trent Williams (ankle/elbow), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), DE Ford (concussion), LB Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion), DT Maurice Hurst (calf), Jaquiski Tartt (knee).

    Trey Lance will also make his return to practice in limited fashion.

    The headliner of the injury report is Kinlaw who is not even at the facility. Kinlaw is currently in Los Angeles to seek an opinion on his knee as to whether or not he will require season ending knee surgery. 

    Last week, Shanahan had said there is a possibility that the 49ers would place Kinlaw on Injured Reserve to give his knee a few weeks to heal. Now it appears that short-term rest is only a temporary fix. If surgery is what will get Kinlaw back to full strength, then the 49ers will just need to bite the bullet. Kinlaw through two seasons is not looking like a good draft selection. But it is better to get him corrected now with his ailments than to hopelessly roll him out in a stunted position. 

    Kinlaw has been plagued with a knee injury since he sustained it last season against the Cowboys. He had a procedure done on his knee that appears to have never healed correctly, or maybe the surgery went wrong. It was never clarified by the 49ers, but either way the situation is not good with Kinlaw. Knee tendinitis was known regarding Kinlaw entering the 2020 NFL Draft, and sure enough the 49ers did not deem that concerning. Now it is looking like there might be some regret on their end.

    As for the other players injured, Samuel is more of a precaution as Shanahan expects him to be active for Chicago. Williams is still hoping to be back after missing the Colts game. Ford and Al-Shaair just needs to clear the concussion protocol in the coming days. Tartt will miss a few weeks and Hurst is a toss up at this point.

