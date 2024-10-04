All 49ers

49ers Injury Report: Two Star Players Questionable Against Arizona

The 49ers have five players listed as questionable against Arizona in Week 5 with two star players headlining it.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

There is a slight chance that Fred Warner and George Kittle aren't available for the 49ers against the Cardinals in Week 5.

The 49ers' injury report was released today with five players listed as questionable. Warner (ankle) and Kittle (ribs) are the headliners of the report. These two-star players suffered injuries in the Week 4 win against the Patriots. They were seen entering the locker room before the first half had ended.

Both Warner and Kittle were held out of the first two practice sessions of the week. However, they were limited on Friday, which is why they are listed as questionable for Week 5. It doesn't appear to be a serious injury for either of them. That is the most important news.

The 49ers are likely taking it easy with them since they play on Thursday Night Football the following week. Such a short turnaround makes managing both of these players extremely pivotal. It is not like they are novices who need all of the practice reps to be ready on game day.

Warner and Kittle will likely be active against the Cardinals. Questionable statuses generally mean a player will suit up for the upcoming game. But as always, there is a small chance they don't play. Christian McCaffrey was listed as questionable in Week 1 and was adamant he was playing until he was a last-minute scratch.

Overall, the concern with Warner and Kittle should be minimal. Being without Kittle is manageable for the 49ers, but being without Warner would be a massive blow to the defense. Again, it is likely they play against the Cardinals. However, it will be intriguing if they are on a snap count.

Other players listed as questionable: rookie receiver Jacob Cowing (shoulder), defensive tackle Kalia Davis (knee), and cornerback Isaac Yiadom (thigh).

Players who have been ruled out: linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf), and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee).

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News