49ers Injury Report: Two Star Players Questionable Against Arizona
There is a slight chance that Fred Warner and George Kittle aren't available for the 49ers against the Cardinals in Week 5.
The 49ers' injury report was released today with five players listed as questionable. Warner (ankle) and Kittle (ribs) are the headliners of the report. These two-star players suffered injuries in the Week 4 win against the Patriots. They were seen entering the locker room before the first half had ended.
Both Warner and Kittle were held out of the first two practice sessions of the week. However, they were limited on Friday, which is why they are listed as questionable for Week 5. It doesn't appear to be a serious injury for either of them. That is the most important news.
The 49ers are likely taking it easy with them since they play on Thursday Night Football the following week. Such a short turnaround makes managing both of these players extremely pivotal. It is not like they are novices who need all of the practice reps to be ready on game day.
Warner and Kittle will likely be active against the Cardinals. Questionable statuses generally mean a player will suit up for the upcoming game. But as always, there is a small chance they don't play. Christian McCaffrey was listed as questionable in Week 1 and was adamant he was playing until he was a last-minute scratch.
Overall, the concern with Warner and Kittle should be minimal. Being without Kittle is manageable for the 49ers, but being without Warner would be a massive blow to the defense. Again, it is likely they play against the Cardinals. However, it will be intriguing if they are on a snap count.
Other players listed as questionable: rookie receiver Jacob Cowing (shoulder), defensive tackle Kalia Davis (knee), and cornerback Isaac Yiadom (thigh).
Players who have been ruled out: linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf), and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee).