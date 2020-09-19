49ers @ Jets Odds and Predictions

The 49ers are a healthy seven-point favorites against the Jets, even though they're not necessarily healthy. They will be missing some big time players, as George Kittle and Richard Sherman are out, and Dee Ford is questionable with a neck condition.

The Jets are banged up themselves, as they will be without starting running back Le’Veon Bell, and Starting wide receiver Jamison Crowder.

Injuries aside, both of these teams are looking for their first win. More specifically to this article, both teams are looking to cover their point spread for the first time this year.

Last week, the Jets were 6.5-point underdogs, and ended up losing to the Bills by 10. The 49ers of course were 7-point favorites, and ended up losing to the Cardinals.

When looking at the over/under, it was a one-one split regarding these teams’ matchups from last week. The Jets and Bills game over/under was 39 -- the two teams ended up scoring 44. The 49ers and Cardinals game over/under was 48 -- the two teams ended up scoring 44.

This is how I see Sunday unfolding:

Spread prediction: 49ers cover the 7 point against the Jets.

The 49ers are in luck, as they will not be facing a mobile quarterback this week. The team will have a much easier time containing Sam Darnald and a Jets offense that is lacking any sort of fire power. Their most dangerous skill player may just be Frank Gore, which certainly bodes in the 49ers’ favor - no offense, Frank.

I’m expecting a huge bounce back performance from the defensive line, as far as being able to translate hurries and pressures to sacks. As a result, the secondary will play well and it’ll be difficult to tell that Emmanuel Moseley and Ahkello Witherspoon are the two starting corners.

Just like I’m expecting a bounce back from the d-line, I’m expecting a huge bounce back from Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo did not look good Week 1, and he’ll be without Kittle for this upcoming game. However, Josh Allen, the Bills’ QB, threw the ball for over 300 yards against this Jets’ secondary. So Garoppolo should be able to throw for at least 250 yards.

Even though Kittle is out with a knee sprain, the team has two receivers who will likely be making their debuts. First-round pick Brandon Aiyuk will be making his NFL debut, while Mohammed Sanu may just make his 49ers debut - if the team opts for five active wide receivers.

The offense should have a better performance this week, but it’s the team’s defense that should really make this game one-sided.

Over/Under Prediction: Under 41.5 points

Last year, both times the 49ers did not have Kittle in the lineup, the game went over. However, I don’t see that trend continuing against the Jets. I Expect the 49ers to put up north of 20 points, but don’t expect the Jets to do their part in allowing this game to meet or exceed the over.

I believe this game will end up being in the low to mid 30’s.

49ers 24 - Jets 9.

All 49ers Sports Illustrated Writers Predictions:

Name Spread Prediction Over/Under Prediction Record (from Week 1) Nick 49ers - 7 Under 0-2 Jose 49ers -7 Over 1-1 Leo 49ers -7 Under 1-1 Jack 49ers - 7 Under 2-0 Marco 49ers - 7 Under 1-1 Maverick 49ers -7 Over 1-1 Grant Jets +7 Under 2-0

*Grant changed his initial prediction from the video. Find out why here.

