49ers Keep or Release: Wide Receiver

As the calendar gets closer to February, the NFL offseason is about to swing into high gear. There are already a number of big names that are potentially changing teams, and this will likely increase as Super Bowl week draws near.

With that in mind, now would be a good time to take a look at which wide receivers the 49ers will keep, and which ones they will release.

Deebo Samuel

33 receptions, 391 yards, 1 touchdown; 8 rushes, 26 yards

Expectations in 2020 ran high for Samuel after a strong rookie season. Those expectations would go unfulfilled however as a foot injury while working out prior to training camp and hamstring issues throughout the season would limit Samuel to only seven games in his sophomore campaign.

When Samuel was able to get on the field, he definitely made his presence known. In two upset victories over the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots, Samuel was arguably the best offensive player. In those three games he carved his way through the opposing defense with 22 receptions for 264 yards and his lone touchdown on the season.

Keep or Release: Keep

Samuel is one of the top weapons on the 49ers offense, and his mere presence on the field creates openings for his teammates due to the amount of attention he requires from the defense. He may not be the most polished of route runners, but his versatility more than makes up for this. On any given play Samuel can be found running a slant, catching a screen, taking a pitch on a jet sweep or lining up in the backfield.

The only question mark to Samuel is his health. He has missed games in both seasons with the 49ers and had injury issues during his time in college at South Carolina as well. If Samuel is able to stay healthy in 2021 the sky is the limit for his production and the 49ers offense.

Brandon Aiyuk

60 receptions, 748 yards, 5 touchdowns; 6 rushes, 77 yards, 2 touchdowns

San Francisco showed how much they believed in Aiyuk when they moved up in the 2020 draft to select him with the 25th pick. The former Arizona State standout proved that the belief was well founded, putting together one of the best rookie seasons for a wide receiver in team history. Had Aiyuk been able to play the full 16-game schedule it is very likely that he would have broken Jerry Rice’s team record for rookie receiving yards.

Aiyuk showed flashes of his playmaking ability early on, but really began to show his abilities with a strong string of games during the second half of the season. During a six-week stretch that began with the victory in New England, Aiyuk would average 7.5 receptions and 94.6 yards per game to establish himself as one of the top rookie receivers in the NFL

Keep or Release: Keep

Aiyuk is the smoothest route runner on the 49ers, looking more like a veteran than a rookie. It should be no surprise that his strongest stretch of play came in the second half of the year. The NFL game moves much faster than it does in college and it took him about that long to acclimate.

Much like Samuel, Aiyuk just needs to stay healthy. If he can manage that and build on his rookie campaign, he should challenge for a spot on the Pro Bowl roster in 2021.

Kendrick Bourne

49 receptions, 667 yards, 2 touchdowns

The four-year veteran put up the best numbers of his career in 2020, and is a fan favorite. Bourne has shown the ability to make plays, but has struggled at times to hold on to the ball with a number of costly drops. He possesses the size that Kyle Shanahan likes out of his wide receivers, and has been one of the 49ers best receiving threats in the red zone, with 10 of his 11 career touchdowns coming from inside the opponents 20-yard line.

Keep or Release: Release

Bourne is an excellent third receiving option, but is set to be an unrestricted free agent. It’s likely that he will be able to get a contract in the $6 million range, and that would be more than the 49ers will likely be looking to pay their third-best wide receiver.

Richie James Jr.

23 receptions, 394 yards, 1 touchdown

The 2018 seventh round selection enters 2021 on the final year of his rookie deal. His 23 receptions in 2020 were eight more than he had in his first two seasons combined. He was able to put those numbers up despite not having a single target come his direction through the first half of the season.

Keep or Release: Keep

While he is a bit undersized, James has shown himself to be a playmaker when called upon. Made seven starts in the second half of the season, and the coaches need to love his ability to stay with it and work on his game even when he wasn’t getting onto the field. Could step into the No. 3 role in 2021 if Bourne moves on as expected.

Trent Taylor

10 receptions, 86 yards

After missing all of 2019 due to a foot injury, Taylor returned in 2020 but his game went missing. Not only did the 2017 fifth-round draft pick record career lows across the board as a receiver, he also was replaced as the punt returner. This was due in large part to a gaffe against the Dallas Cowboys that saw him signal for a fair catch and run towards the sideline, only to have the ball hit about five yards away from him around the 13-yard line and then be downed inside the five.

Keep or Release: Release

There is nothing about Taylor’s game that suggests the need to bring him back.

River Cracraft

6 receptions, 41 yards

The Washington State product joined the 49ers in late August and spent most of the first half of 2020 on the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster for the Thursday night game against the Green Bay Packers after most of the wide receiver corps was lost due to Covid testing. He would remain on the active roster throughout the remainder of the season.

Keep or Release: Release

Cracraft seemed to be someone that caught the attention of Shanahan, as he continued to be out on the field week after week despite a lack of production. As an exclusive rights free agent, the 49ers should be able to retain him for a pretty low cost. Should provide good competition for one of the final spots on the roster.

Jauan Jennings

Jennings was selected by the 49ers in the seventh round of the 2020 draft. He was among the final cuts when the team set the roster, but was signed to the practice squad which is where he stayed before being put on injured reserve with a hamstring injury in late October.

Keep or Release: Keep

There was hope that Jennings would be able to play in one of the final two games, but his hamstring injury was not fully recovered. He will be among the receivers fighting for a spot on the roster, and the 49ers will be looking for big improvement if he is to earn a spot.

Travis Benjamin

Benjamin opted out of playing in 2020 after agreeing to a free agent deal with the 49ers during the offseason. He played under Shanahan as a member of the Cleveland Browns in 2014, averaging 17.4 yards per reception

Keep or Release: Keep

His contract from 2020 carries over to 2021, and he is another potential depth piece if he decides to return to the game in 2021. Has played in only five games since the 2018 season.

*All stats courtesy of pro-football-reference.com and sports-reference.com

