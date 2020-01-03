49erMaven
49ers: Kittle, Sherman and Buckner Earn All-Pro Honors

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The 2019 NFL All-Pro teams were announced today with three San Francisco 49ers being named to the teams.

George Kittle earned All-Pro honors for the first team, marking the second year in a row that he has been named on a team. Last season, he was placed on the second team.

As for Richard Sherman and DeForest Buckner, these two players were named to the All-Pro second team. All three players were pivotal in the 49ers' success this season that saw them win the NFC west and clinch the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

This is the first time since 2013 that multiple 49ers have been named to the All-Pro team (NaVorro Bowman - first team; Ahmad Brooks - second team; Vernon Davis - second team; Justin Smith -second team; Joe Staley - second team) 

Stats do not do these three players enough justice in validating their talent and impact on the team. As stellar of an accomplishment this is for Kittle and Buckner, it may be more impressive for Sherman. He is barely two years removed from tearing his achilles heel. To be able to bounce back so quickly and into elite form again is inspiring.

Having three players earn All-Pro honors is great to have for a team. These three players will need to bring their top performance next weekend when the San Francisco 49ers host their first ever divisional playoff game.

