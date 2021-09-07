Kyle Shanahan Must Break Week 1 Stigma

Week 1 has been tough sledding for Kyle Shanahan as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

Since taking over in 2017, the 49ers have won only one game under Shanahan, which was in 2019 against the Buccaneers. Even in that win, the 49ers were uninspiring to say the least, especially on offense. If it wasn’t for the mistakes of Jameis Winston, the 49ers probably do not leave Tampa Bay with a win.

There is a stigma against Shanahan right now and it isn’t regarding Super Bowls for once. This stigma is in regards to the opening week of the NFL season. San Francisco has started out slow in every Week 1 game under Shanahan. That is something that needs to end on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Shanahan must break his Week 1 stigma.

There is no better time and opponent to break that stigma than this Sunday against the Lions. This is arguably the most battle tested and talented team under Shanahan. Any signs of a slow start where it takes multiple drives for the 49ers to settle into will not bode well for this team. There is no reason why the 49ers under Shanahan cannot stroll into Detroit and completely own the Lions. They are not a good football team. Anything more than a couple of sketchy drives, be it defense or offense, will just feed into the Week 1 stigma of Shanahan.

It won’t be the end of the world if they lose this game, but the season opener against the Lions is not one the 49ers can afford to drop. They have to take care of business against them. Great teams handle poor teams without any concern. A loss to the Lions will not only fuel the stigma against Shanahan, but it will be taken a step further. There will be a microscope under any and every aspect of the 49ers that underperformed against Detroit. Not to mention that the quarterback position will come into question regardless of how the starter looked.

The 49ers are a playoff contending team. The lions are not a team that should be pushing them around. This is a game that should be an easy win to them. Not that they should overlook them, but this shouldn’t reach a one score game in the end. Beating the Lions easily should be expected of the 49ers.

Anything less will become an eyebrow raiser.