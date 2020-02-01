All49ers
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Snubbed From Coach of the Year Award

Jose Luis Sanchez III

And the 2019 NFL Coach of the Year award goes to..... John Harbaugh. 

That's right. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has been named as the coach of the year for the 2019 season. By honoring Harbaugh with this award, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan becomes the biggest snub of the night for the NFL Honors ceremony.

Harbaugh himself would even acknowledge that as he was adamant that Shanahan is the true coach of the year this season. "Kyle should get it. He deserves it. He’s in the Super Bowl. He’s done an amazing job there. He’s a great coach." 

Don't get me wrong, Harbaugh is a fantastic head coach and it's no secret why he has had so much success in his career. However, 2019 was by far the year of Kyle Shanahan. 

Just by comparing the last two seasons side-by-side, Harbaugh took a 10-6 team who was in the playoffs last season and improved to 14-2 to return to the playoffs. Kyle Shanahan took a 4-12 team who was picking No. 2 in last April's draft to improve to 13-3 with a Super Bowl appearance.

Shanahan took this team from being bottom feeders to sitting at the table with the elites. 

Another overlooked aspect about Kyle Shanahan this year is that he was able to win a division title with the most stacked teams in football. The 49ers had to dethrone the Los Angeles Rams who were coming fresh off a Super Bowl appearance. Not to mention that the Seattle Seahawks are always a force to be reckoned with.

No one foresaw this team arriving like this in this fashion, which was clearly forgotten and overlooked. The voters undoubtedly got this award wrong.

Being snubbed as the coach of the year will be a moot point tomorrow for Kyle Shanahan if he can hoist the Lombardi trophy. The 49ers have a tough task ahead of them when they take the field at Hard Rock Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

