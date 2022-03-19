Most of the free agent signings by the 49ers have been to improve their special teams.

Special teams was horrendous for the 49ers in 2021.

The unit factored into more losses than it did to sustain wins. Other than their magical moment in the Divisional Round matchup with the Packers -- special teams were putrid.

Letting go of Richard Hightower to the Bears was the first step toward improving the unit, followed by the hiring of the vastly experienced Brian Schneider. A coaching change was the critical change the 49ers needed, but it still is falling short of elevating the unit from being relative bottom feeders. That is why the majority of the moves the 49ers have made in free agency are special teams driven.

The 49ers are making a clear commitment during this free agency period to improve their special teams.

Three free agents who are predominantly involved with special teams were signed by the 49ers. Each brings their own unique impact that is sure to aid the unit and give coach Schneider some tools to work with.

It all started with the signing of linebacker Oren Burks. Among a porous special teams unit in Green Bay, Burks was surprisingly the outlier who made plays. He also adds depth at linebacker as he was implemented from time to time on defense.

Following Burks was the addition of wide receiver/returns specialist Ray-Ray McCloud. This is by far the best addition the 49ers made. McCloud was one of the best return players in the league. McCloud led the NFL in punt return yards (367) and also caught 39 passes for the Steelers last year. So he brings impact as a returner and usage on offense. No longer will there be a shuffle at returner for the 49ers that stretches them thin.

Lastly is the latest addition by the 49ers with former Colts safety George Odum. You could argue HE is the best signing for special teams. Odum in 2020 was an All Pro special teamer, so he cleary hangs his hat on being stud here. He's sure to stand out throughout the season with the hope of returning to that prestige.

No longer will the 49ers be weighed down by their special teams.

Or at least, they shouldn't.