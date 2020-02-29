All49ers
49ers may be Mexico Bound Next Season

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers General Manager John Lynch could be getting his wish of playing in Mexico City next season. The Arizona Cardinals are officially set to host a regular season game there, which means the 49ers are very well a potential opponent.

“I’d love to go there, yeah." Said Lynch on Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine. "We’ll see where that goes. I’m not responsible for those things, but I’m always staying fresh on my Spanish so I’ll be ready to go.”

The announcement of the Cardinals hosting a game in Mexico comes at a coincidental time with Lynch’s comments. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was also advocating for a trip to Mexico, but his point was towards a scrimmage in Cabo. 

Playing a divisional game at Mexico City would actually benefit the Niners rather than playing in Glendale. The roots of San Francisco’s fan base are deeper than the Cardinals. A road game on paper could actually turn out to be a home game in reality. 

If anything, the casual fans will take over and could root for the 49ers anyways since they were just in the Super Bowl. Most reputable teams do end up winning the neutral crowd.

If the 49ers do end up being the opponent for the Cardinals, then it will be the first time in 15 years that they will play in Mexico. Their opponent at the time was also the Cardinals, so there is a decent chance we will get to see part two of for these teams in Mexico City. 

The Niners have not played a game outside of the U.S. since 2013 in London when they matched up with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

