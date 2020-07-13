49ers may Trade for Jamal Adams after Week 2

Here’s what I know about how and when the 49ers might trade for Jets strong safety Jamal Adams.

From what I’ve heard, last year’s Minkah Fitzpatrick trade between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins will be the blueprint for any potential Adams deal in terms of timing and compensation.

Like Adams, Fitzpatrick requested a trade, so the Dolphins sent him to Pittsburgh after their Week 2 game against the New England Patriots last season.

This year, the 49ers could trade for Adams after their Week 2 game in New Jersey against the Jets. The Jets probably wouldn’t trade Adams to the 49ers before that game, because the Jets most likely don’t want to face Adams in New Jersey in front of their own fans, who would boo, or worse.

So the 49ers probably will have to wait a couple months to get Adams, and almost certainly will have to trade a first-round pick to get him.

Last year, the Dolphins traded Fitzpatrick, a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick for Pittsburgh’s 2020 first-round pick, 2020 fifth-round pick and 2021 sixth-round pick.

The Dolphins essentially received a first-round pick plus a little extra for Fitzpatrick.

The Jets probably want at least a first-round pick and a second-round pick in exchange for Adams, a premier player, but most likely will settle for less, just as the Dolphins did with Fitzpatrick. Adams and Fitzpatrick both were All Pros last season -- they’re the two best safeties in the NFL. Their value is similar.

So their trades should be similar, too.

Be patient, 49ers fans. Good things come to those who wait.