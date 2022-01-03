49ers Must Name Ambry Thomas as the Indefinite Starter

There is absolutely no way the 49ers can roll back Emmanuel Moseley with Josh Norman over Ambry Thomas.

Ambry Thomas had a positive performance against Houston.

The more Thomas stacks up playing time, the more he looks to ease in better.

Quite the crazy concept to see a rookie improve through playing time. Imagine how Thomas would look like had he received reps sooner. Thomas allowed one catch for zero yards and one pass breakup that should’ve ended up as a pick six. It was a great break on a ball that he will hopefully reel in next time when given the chance.

Now that Thomas is looking better and better each week, the 49ers cannot put him back on the sideline. Remember, the only reason Thomas is starting is because of Emmanuel Moseley’s injury and Dontae Johnson missing time. Thomas has made the most of his opportunities and must not lose this momentum.

The 49ers must name Thomas an indefinite starter.

Moseley could be back for the upcoming Rams game. If he’s active he’ll certainly start, but under no circumstance should they roll back Moseley with Josh Norman. There is absolutely no way to have Norman as the opposite starter. Enough is enough. Groom the young talent. Let them mold through playing time in real games.

Norman, as usual, was penalized for pass interference against the Texans. The penalty actually wasn’t as egregious to warrant a flag, but the reality is referees know Norman for that. They definitely are more prone to throw the flag at Norman if it looks like a sketchy play and won’t give him the benefit of the doubt. That’s his reputation since he can’t run with most receivers when they get vertical.

Thomas, at least, can run with the receivers. Yes, he gets beat the majority of the time, but he is going to need more of those situations to play the ball. In theory, he should improve, but the 49ers will never know if they put him back on the shelf in favor of Norman.

No matter who the starting cornerback is opposite Moseley, that player is going to be targeted. They’re going to be picked on in the Rams game and in the playoffs should the 49ers make it. It’s already known how Norman will handle it. Let Thomas take his lumps and shade some safety help to his side.

There’s no need to roll out Norman who has no future with the 49ers as opposed to Thomas. And so far, Thomas is no worse than Norman even in his lowest moments. At least he has upside and has shown exactly that in the last two games.

Thomas must be the starter when Moseley returns no matter what.