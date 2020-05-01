Drafting a wide receiver was practically a lock for the San Francisco 49ers.

They needed to fill the hole that was left by Emmanuel Sanders. Not to mention, the overall quality of their receiver position is nothing to be impressed with.

The 49ers drafted Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk with the 25th pick. They wanted him so badly, they traded up to get him. Aiyuk fits the mold perfectly with the rest of the 49ers' receivers, because he can do serious damage with the ball in his hands.

Aiyuk will face immense pressure during his rookie season. Considering he was taken in the first-round and the 49ers traded up to get him fuels that pressure.

While Aiyuk needs to live up to his draft status, it isn't only the spot that he was taken that puts pressure on him to produce. It is the fact that the 49ers have taken eight wide receivers since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch took over back in 2017.

This regime has taken more wide receivers than defensive linemen (6) in four draft classes. The amount of draft capital that is invested at receiver is startling. Especially when you consider the 49ers really only have Deebo Samuel to show for it.

This is precisely why the 49ers need Aiyuk to pan out for them.

It isn't exclusively due to his draft status, but because of the constant investment in receivers. This shows how desperate the 49ers are in finding their ideal wide out. And it is why I believed they were going with a wide receiver at no. 13 entering the draft -- so that they can finally get that polished, immediate-impact player.

Considering how much draft capital the 49ers have put in, it only seemed fitting to take one at no. 13 or even no. 14. Should Aiyuk not prove capable of being a productive wide receiver, then Shanahan will need to see his way out of the draft room.

Investing heavily into the receiver position with hardly anything to show for it is laughable. Yes, there is Samuel who is the ONE receiver that has shown promise. But what about the rest of them? Kendrick Bourne, who was the clear No. 3 receiver in 2019, was an undrafted free agent. He toppled over every one of the drafted receivers outside of Samuel.

It just further cements the point regarding how Shanahan falls in love with certain players. And when he loves, he loves hard. I am talking about that first-love-in-high-school type, which is very concerning.

Shanahan is a phenomenal play-caller. He is easily one of the best in the league. However, his eye for talent and personnel decision making is not great. It gets to the point where he even allows it to impact his game-planning. The only reason he doesn't get scrutinized for it is because his scheming is so profound that he is able to overcome that flaw. It acts as a mask most of the time.

That mask will need to come off should Aiyuk not pan out. Now, do not get it twisted. I do believe Aiyuk will be successful in 2020. But he needs to go beyond that and the same goes for Samuel. It is time for the 49ers' receivers to give them a return on investments.

Will Aiyuk be that receiver? Only time will tell.