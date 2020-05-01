All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Why Kyle Shanahan Needs Brandon Aiyuk to Pan Out

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Drafting a wide receiver was practically a lock for the San Francisco 49ers. 

They needed to fill the hole that was left by Emmanuel Sanders. Not to mention, the overall quality of their receiver position is nothing to be impressed with. 

The 49ers drafted Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk with the 25th pick. They wanted him so badly, they traded up to get him. Aiyuk fits the mold perfectly with the rest of the 49ers' receivers, because he can do serious damage with the ball in his hands. 

Aiyuk will face immense pressure during his rookie season. Considering he was taken in the first-round and the 49ers traded up to get him fuels that pressure. 

While Aiyuk needs to live up to his draft status, it isn't only the spot that he was taken that puts pressure on him to produce. It is the fact that the 49ers have taken eight wide receivers since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch took over back in 2017.

This regime has taken more wide receivers than defensive linemen (6) in four draft classes. The amount of draft capital that is invested at receiver is startling. Especially when you consider the 49ers really only have Deebo Samuel to show for it.

This is precisely why the 49ers need Aiyuk to pan out for them.

It isn't exclusively due to his draft status, but because of the constant investment in receivers. This shows how desperate the 49ers are in finding their ideal wide out. And it is why I believed they were going with a wide receiver at no. 13 entering the draft -- so that they can finally get that polished, immediate-impact player. 

Considering how much draft capital the 49ers have put in, it only seemed fitting to take one at no. 13 or even no. 14. Should Aiyuk not prove capable of being a productive wide receiver, then Shanahan will need to see his way out of the draft room.

Investing heavily into the receiver position with hardly anything to show for it is laughable. Yes, there is Samuel who is the ONE receiver that has shown promise. But what about the rest of them? Kendrick Bourne, who was the clear No. 3 receiver in 2019, was an undrafted free agent. He toppled over every one of the drafted receivers outside of Samuel. 

It just further cements the point regarding how Shanahan falls in love with certain players. And when he loves, he loves hard. I am talking about that first-love-in-high-school type, which is very concerning. 

Shanahan is a phenomenal play-caller. He is easily one of the best in the league. However, his eye for talent and personnel decision making is not great. It gets to the point where he even allows it to impact his game-planning. The only reason he doesn't get scrutinized for it is because his scheming is so profound that he is able to overcome that flaw. It acts as a mask most of the time. 

That mask will need to come off should Aiyuk not pan out. Now, do not get it twisted. I do believe Aiyuk will be successful in 2020. But he needs to go beyond that and the same goes for Samuel. It is time for the 49ers' receivers to give them a return on investments.

Will Aiyuk be that receiver? Only time will tell.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What if the 49ers had Traded Jimmy Garoppolo Back to the Patriots?

Could the 49ers have traded Jimmy Garoppolo back to the Patriots for a first-round pick?

Grant Cohn

by

Imtiazt

Projecting the 49ers Depth Chart at Wide Receiver

Here's a projection of the 49ers' top-seven wide receivers for Week 1.

Grant Cohn

by

Kai$tats

49ers Decline Solomon Thomas' Fifth-Year Option

The 49ers will not pick up the fifth-year option in Solomon Thomas' rookie contract.

Grant Cohn

49ers Draft Report Card

Grading each of the 49ers' picks and trades from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Grant Cohn

by

Petts

Top 5 Takeaways for the 49ers after Round 1 of the Draft

Grant Cohn's top-five takeaways for the San Francisco 49ers after Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Grant Cohn

by

Runman49

2019 UDFA Shawn Poindexter could add New Height to 49ers Offense

Poindexter would bring a new wrinkle to Kyle Shanahan’s already dynamic offense.

Maverick Pallack

by

ScarletnGoldRonin

The 49ers Need to Show George Kittle the Money

The 49ers need to give George Kittle giant contact extension. When will they?

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

Way-Too-Early 53-Man-Roster Prediction

The 49ers won't announce their 53-man roster until September at the earliest. Here's an educated guess as to what it might look like.

Marco Martinez

Started From the Bottom Now He's Here: Why Kendrick Bourne is a Roster Lock

Kendrick Bourne is a lock to make the 49ers. Here’s Why.

Nick_Newman

Did the 49ers do Enough in the Draft?

The 49ers drafted only five players, including zero defensive backs. Did the 49ers fill their holes?

Jose Luis Sanchez III