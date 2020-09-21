The 49ers need Jimmy Garoppolo to play on Sunday when they take on the New York Giants.

During his Monday press availability, head coach Kyle Shanahan stated, “Jimmy is our guy. If he’s good to go and doctors say he’s healthy and he can go out there and protect himself and he feels confident and he gives us the best chance to win, in that case Jimmy will be out there.”

Kyle, let me help you out here. Jimmy gives you the best chance to win. Period. Even on one leg, he single-handedly carried your offense through the first half on Sunday. Without him, your offense would have been dead on that sticky Meadowlands turf.

After Raheem Mostert went 80 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game, the rushing attack was nowhere to be found, managing only 13 yards on 13 attempts the rest of the half. Garoppolo, hobbled by a right ankle sprain suffered on the 49ers second offensive possession, put the offense on his back. Garoppolo led the 49ers offense to touchdowns on their next two possessions, going 13-15 for 127 yards and two touchdown throws to Jordan Reed.

If Garoppolo is unable to go on Sunday, the 49ers will turn to backup quarterback Nick Mullens who last started the finale of the 2018 season. In fact, Mullens started the final eight games of that season for the 49ers compiling a 3-5 record. While that record is not bad for a backup quarterback, what was bad was how Mullens performed away from Levi’s Stadium.

Mullens started three games on the road in 2018, and the 49ers were 0-3. A big factor in those losses were turnovers. In his three road starts Mullens was 71-113 for 913 yards with 6 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. His quarterback rating of 83.8 was more than 16 points off of that put up by Garoppolo on the road.

To make matters even more difficult, the 49ers are expected to be without Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman this Sunday. Without their leading rusher, the offense will need another performance from the quarterback spot like the one that the received against the Jets if they expect to win, and that likely won’t come if Mullens is pressed into duty.

The 49ers need Garoppolo to start on Sunday. Their season depends on it.