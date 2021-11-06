49ers Need to Break Losing Streak at Levi’s Stadium Against Cardinals

The 49ers have not won a game at home since facing the Rams in Week 6 of last season.

Defeating the Bears ended a four game losing streak for the 49ers.

It was a win that was desperately needed to save their season and uplift their spirits.

Now they face another losing streak that they must finally break. That losing streak is the one they are riding at home in Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers have not won a game at home since facing the Rams in Week 6 of last season. Fans going to see their favorite team in the red and gold are practically assured of a loss. But the 49ers’ luck is taking a turn Sunday with Kyler Murray likely out of action.

The 49ers need to break their losing streak at Levi’s Stadium against the Cardinals.

“Playing at home, it has to mean something to us,” said DeMeco Ryans. “We haven't won here in a long time and we owe that to our fans to go out and play well and get a win here in Levi’s Stadium. And when we get that support from our fans, the fans are rocking and when the defense is out there being loud, disrupting their offense, I think it's a special environment when you have that when you're at home."

There is a reason it is called homefield advantage, and that is something the 49ers need to give meaning to again. There is no better opportunity for them to do so than against a division opponent without their star quarterback. DeAndre Hopkins also might be out of this game, so this game has all the makings of a 49ers win.

"We have to go out and we have to play well. We have to earn that homefield advantage by showing our fans that we can play well at home.”

However, you just can’t pencil a win in for the 49ers.

The Cardinals defense is still fairly strong even without J.J. Watt. I’m sure Mike McGlinchey is relieved about that since he got his lunch money taken by Watt. The best course of action for the 49ers to get aggressive. You do that by committing to pounding the rock, which is Kyle Shanahan’s favorite thing to do. Green Bay had huge success punching the Cardinals in the mouth. The 49ers need to replicate that and they can.

It is about time 49ers fans get to enjoy a win. Ideally, it’ll be in convincing fashion so they can finally have a game they do not stress about. Ultimately, both the team and fans will take a win no matter how it looks. And for the 49ers, this is another must-win game for them.