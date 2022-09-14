49ers Need to Feature Brandon Aiyuk More in the Offense

A breakout season from Brandon Aiyuk was the expectation for 2022.

Unfortunately, that expectation is not off to a great start. Aiyuk was massively underutilized in the Week 1 loss to the Bears. After having an incredible training camp where he was the most consistent and dominant player, Kyle Shanahan elected to give him just three opportunities. Two receptions on two targets and a carry for a total of 47 yards was Aiyuk's output.

I get that the rain and field conditions made it a rough outing for throwing the ball. But Samuel, whose main impact is as a running back, saw eight targets and did nothing with them. Even Jauan Jennings saw more targets than Aiyuk. That is insane to me. The 49ers needs to feature Aiyuk more in the offense. Never again should Aiyuk have only three chances with the ball in his hands. It was ludicrous to me that Shanahan didn't look to get him involved.

Now Trey Lance could have looked his way more too, but Shanahan can easily dial up play-design specifically to target Aiyuk. He can tell Lance, and I doubt Lance will disagree, to look for Aiyuk at any time in the game. But only one play was designed for Aiyuk in the first-quarter when he gashed the defense on a deep-over route for 31 yards. Where was that play seen again later on or something similar? Typically when a play is successful, a play-caller will keep that play highlighted to come back to again. That was never the case for the 49ers.

And let's face it, the rain wasn't downpouring until the fourth-quarter, so the 49ers should've easily got Aiyuk a couple more opportunities the same they were getting others involved. The game in the third-quarter was slipping away, yet Shanahan decided Jeff Wilson Jr. on a handoff was a better play to call.

The bright side to this, and to the loss, is that it is just Week 1. San Francisco made a ton of mistakes in this game that basically gave the game away to the Bears. Shanahan needs to realize his mistake was limiting his second-best offensive skill player and best wide receiver. If that doesn't improve when the weather conditions aren't a monsoon in Week 2 against the Seahawks, then there is an issue here.

Feature Aiyuk more going forward. He didn't solidify a connection with Lance for nothing. It is legitimate, but can never be proven if Shanahan doesn't call upon him.