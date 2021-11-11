49ers Officially Cut Ties With Jalen Hurd

It's finally over.

The 49ers have officially waived wide receiver Jalen Hurd.

Hurd was placed on the Injured Reserve list on Sept. 11 due to knee issues. The 49ers held out so much hope for Hurd in reaching a healthy form that he could eventually contribute. Alas, all that hope was for naught.

The 49ers are three months overdue when it comes to cutting ties with Hurd. It was clear as day that he was never going to find a level where he could sustain his health. Yet, because he was a third-round pick, the 49ers stubbornly stuck to their guns and had their fingers crossed that Hurd's luck would turn.

That isn't living in reality.

Even if Hurd had finally been able to find the field for longer than a week, to incorporate him in the offense would have taken time. And it would not have been fair to the other receivers who have put in the work finding a role in the offense.

Holding onto Hurd this long was ridiculous for the 49ers. I advocated back when the final cuts were going to be announced that Hurd should've been cut from the team. There was no hope for him, but it was something Kyle Shanahan wanted to cling onto.

Here is what Shanahan said about Hurd when his knee issues starting popping up again.

“I know he's battling back from a serious injury. And we know potentially he has and the upside on how much we think he can help us. But, he's got to show that. There's not a lot of time left. We want to be smart with him. I know that some things were bothering him today. We were smart with him, but hopefully he can get into a groove where he has a chance to go out there and play some football and give himself a chance to make this team.”

I am sure the projection of Hurd on the 49ers is what kept him aboard along with his draft status. But the 49ers needed to accept the reality that Hurd was never going to get right. Shanahan possibly hinted at Hurd's release when he said Monday on a conference call that "I'm not expecting him to come back this year.”

At least they finally realized that in mid-November.