49ers Officially Sign 14 Free Agents to the Roster

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed the following 14 free agents:

LB Joey Alfieri

OL Kofi Amichia

S Chris Edwards

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

DL Willie Henry Jr.

S Derrick Kindred

CB Jermaine Kelly

DL Jonathan Kongbo

G Ross Reynolds

DL Ray Smith

CB Teez Tabor

S Jacob Thieneman

WR Chris Thompson

OL Leonard Wester

All of the players, with the exception of Edwards, Henry Jr., Kindred, Kongbo and Wester, finished the 2019 season on the team’s practice squad.

These player signings are standard for the end of the season as they will be competing during the spring and summer for a chance at the 53-man roster. Nothing is guaranteed for these players, so they will need to leave a lasting impression on the staff once they hit the practice field.

Almost all of these names are not recognizable to the average fan, but one thing worth keeping an eye on is any safety and offensive line signing. The 49ers potentially could be losing Jimmie Ward in free agency and the interior offensive line needs a serious upgrade.

At least by bringing back this season's practice squad and more, the 49ers will have the chance to scout out some talent should Ward and other pending free agents decided to walk.