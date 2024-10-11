All 49ers

49ers Open Practice Window for Pearsall, Not McCaffrey

49ers will potentially have rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall on hand in Week 7, but not star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) walks on the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Health is trending upwards for the San Francisco 49ers.

Rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will have his practice window opened up. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed it via conference call on Friday. He will join the 49ers on Monday when they prepare for their Week 7 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pearsall isn't the only player eligible to have their practice window opened. Star running back Christian McCaffrey can join him as well. He began ramping up his workload after he received special treatment during his visit to Germany. Unfortunately, McCaffrey's debut will have to wait.

"No. He is continuing to improve, but we're not opening it up this week," said Shanahan. "Ricky, we do plan on opening up this week.”

A follow up question was asked to Shanahan if Pearsall can be active when the 49ers play the Chiefs.

"Most likely, I would think it’d be a longer ramp-up period, but health-wise and everything, he is totally good to go. But I really won't decide that stuff until we start watching him practice. We're not going to rush it or anything. If he's ready, he’s ready. And if he's not, we've got a few weeks.”

It would be quite the leap for Pearsall to be active following one week of practice, especially against an elite opponent. The wise choice would be to slowly integrate him back so that he isn't overwhelmed and isn't overworked. Remember, before his unfortunate incident in early Sept., Pearsall dealt with hamstring and shoulder issues.

The last thing the 49ers want to do is ramp him up quickly to full speed and put him at risk for injury. There is no need to rush him back. Pearsall isn't a player they desperately need right now. Let him continue to take it easy and make his debut after the Bye week. The same goes for McCaffrey, who the 49ers are managing correctly. He should not return before the Bye.

Still, these are all positive signs that the 49ers trending in the right direction with their health.

