49ers Opponent Breakdown: New England Patriots

The 49ers will be tasked this season with flying across the country to take on the Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts — one of the hardest environments to play in the NFL.

With that in mind, the 49ers have the proper depth and makeup to match up well with what the Patriots do offensively. While the 49ers are likely to be favored in this matchup, the Patriots appear as if they'll still remain a competitive football team.

Here is the seventh installment of the 49ers opponent breakdown as they face off against the New England Patriots in Week 7:

2019 Record: 12-4, First place in AFC East

2019 Meeting with 49ers: N/A

2019 Season in Review: Led by Tom Brady and a stout defense, the Patriots began the season right where they left off, posting an 8-0 start. Their lack of depth at the skill positions hindered their ability to score points consistently but, nonetheless, they still were among the league’s top teams in the AFC. As the season progressed, their defense could no longer carry the team, resulting in three losses during their last five contests and a No. 3 seed entering the playoffs. In an unfamiliar look, the Patriots were knocked off quickly, losing 20-13 in a low-scoring defensive battle against the Tennessee Titans.

Key Additions: QB Cam Newton, QB Brian Hoyer, S Adrian Phillips, WR Marqise Lee

The Patriots added four key additions in free agency but it’s also worth noting that wide receiver Marqise Lee has opted out of the upcoming season and will be placed on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list.

Initially, Brian Hoyer was brought in to compete for the starting quarterback role with Jarrett Stidham. But since then, Bill Belichick has signed Cam Newton who will likely take upon the duties of the starting job.

An under-the-radar signing this offseason was former Chargers’ safety Adrian Phillips who’s just one season removed from his All Pro 2018 campaign. Phillips has played a mix of safety and slot cornerback, and he’ll now fit in alongside Stephon Gilmore and the McCourty brothers on the back-end.

Key Departures: QB Tom Brady, LB Jamie Collins, LB Kyle Van Noy

After 20 years with Tom Brady under center, the Patriots are set to play the 2020 season without their most consistent piece. With Brady taking his talents to Tampa Bay, Belichick will now be forced to replace him with one of the many quarterback options they’ve added in free agency or Stidham, whom they drafted in the fourth round one year ago.

Defensively, the loss of Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy are monumental blows. The two defenders leave with a combined nine years of experience within the Patriots defensive unit. As replacements, the team will attempt to get some of their youth more experience while plugging the holes that these two former Super Bowl champions will leave behind.

Notable 2020 Draft Picks: S Kyle Dugger, LB Joshua Uche

On Day 1 of the NFL draft, the Patriots sat without a first-round selection and did not feel the need to trade up, despite reports that they could potentially do so in order to draft their quarterback of the future.

With their first selection on Day 2, New England selected Kyle Dugger, the hybrid defender who many have called a Swiss Army Knife. Coming from Lenoir-Rhyne University, Dugger didn’t play against much of any high-end competition. However, his athleticism and playmaking ability were apparent at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, where Dugger’s draft stock grew immensely. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he finished top five at his position in the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump and broad jump. The Patriots got themselves a do-it-all chess piece in Dugger.

Doubling up on the defensive side of the ball, the Patriots added former Michigan Wolverine, Josh Uche. Adding Uche who rushed the passer and played in space during his time in college, he could serve multiple roles similar to how Belichick used Kyle Van Noy in past seasons.

Prognosis: A Patriots’ operation without Brady is going to be a different scene in New England. For that reason alone, expectations have been tamed in comparison to what was expected the past two decades. But as long as Belichick still calls the shots, you can expect a detailed-oriented football team that won’t go down without a fight. And you can expect the Patriots to be a fringe playoff team in 2020.