49ers Pass Rush Must Learn to Succeed Without Dee Ford

The 49ers pass rush in 2019 was the epitome of dominance... when it was healthy.

I'm referring specifically to edge rusher Dee Ford. Whenever he was on the field, the entire defensive line was impossible to stop. It was just an overabundance of talent to account for. That is why Nick Bosa tallied the vast majority of sacks with Ford on the field. Offenses would just be fortunate to slow them down.

However, whenever Ford was out of the lineup, the pass rush would dramatically drop off. In fact, they not only dropped off but completely vanished in the last five games of the season without Ford. Two of those games were against the Rams and Saints during which the 49ers pass rush did not record any sacks.

Ford is clearly the catalyst on that defensive front. As soon as he returned for the playoffs, the 49ers gave Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' offensive line nightmares by racking up six sacks. So in one game with Ford the 49ers were able to top their four sacks totaled over the span of five games.

That is way too much power for one person to have. The players on the defensive line need to step up when Ford is not available.

And with DeForest Buckner gone, his presence becomes increasingly critical, but that all depends upon his health. That is something that Ford has immensely struggled to get a handle on and there is no reason to think it will change in 2020.

Simply put, the 49ers pass rush must learn how to succeed without Ford.

It isn't a matter on IF Ford will get injured, but WHEN. It is a sad reality that the 49ers must live with, but they knew the player they were getting when they gave up so much for Ford.

I am not saying the trade wasn't worth it because the Niners desperately needed a massive boost to their pass rush.

But now that they have quality talent from top to bottom on the defensive line, they must be able to thrive without Ford. That means Bosa must be able to reel in sacks without relying on Ford's presence. He very well can accomplish this because he is just a physical freak. He just needs to prove that he doesn't need Ford out there for him to be able to tally sacks.

And it means that rookie first-round pick Javon Kinlaw will have more pressure on him to produce quickly. He already has a full plate in front of him considering he is Buckner's replacement. But whenever Ford goes out due to injury again, there will be eyes looking at him to step up and make up that lost production.

The 49ers pass rush needs to shake off its crutch, which is Ford.

This group is too good and regarded as one of the best pass-rushing units in the league to rely upon one player, especially an injury-prone one. Not to mention that the overall success of the defense hinges on the success of the pass rush. So then 49ers must be able to learn to produce without Ford on the field.

Otherwise, once Ford gets put on the shelf with an injury, the defense will not strike fear into their opponents like they once did.