49ers Place Javon Kinlaw on Reserve/COVID-19 List

This is not what the 49ers needed.

The 49ers have placed rookie defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. This means either that Kinlaw has tested positive for the coronavirus or was in close contact with Arik Armstead, whom the 49ers recently placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List as well.

This news is not a shocker. It was to be expected that other players would have been in close contact with Armstead. And Kinlaw certainly was near him -- they play the same position. The 49ers can't be surprised.

But this is a team that has suffered so many injuries this year -- this is the last thing the 49ers need. Of course, I hope Kinlaw and Armstead are OK, and their wellbeing is more important than the team. But the team also doesn't need it.

Kinlaw just had a breakout performance Sunday against the Saints, when he recorded 1.5 sacks. And Armstead is the highest-paid healthy player on the 49ers defense. They're crucial.

But if there is a silver lining to all this, it's the timing. The 49ers are on their Bye week -- they can afford to put players in quarantine for the next few days. If Kinlaw and Armstead recover quickly or test negative within the next few days, it's possible neither will miss a game, and both will play in two weeks against the Los Angeles Rams.

So if those two had to go on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, now is the perfect time.

What a strange thing to write. What a strange year to live through.