49ers Players React to DeForest Buckner Trade

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Day one of the free agency tampering period was all about the San Francisco 49ers. Not  only did they reach a deal with their top free agent Arik Armstead, but they followed that up by trading DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts.

This trade struck the social media world like a lightning strike conjured up Thor. Although, the Houston Texans' trade of DeAndre Hopkins was pretty nuts. 

In return for sending Buckner to the Colts, the 49ers will be receiving their first round pick at No. 13 overall. This trade fully maximized the value for Buckner as now the 49ers gain much needed draft capital. His contract also comes off the books, giving the Niners breathing room with their salary-cap space.

The transaction made perfect sense for the 49ers. However, there will still be a sting for fans who enjoyed watching Buckner on Sundays. The same can be said about the rest of the players on the 49ers who took to twitter to react about the Buckner trade.

There is definitely some pain of losing a leader in the locker room, but the players realize it was in his best interests to get the best deal available.

Buckner took to Instagram to give his heartfelt thanks and goodbye to the 49ers:

I want to thank the 49ers Organization for taking a chance on me 4 years ago. You’ve given me the opportunity to live my dream and start my own legacy. It’s been one hell of a journey, from 2-14 my rookie year to the Super Bowl this past season. Looking back on everything, I can proudly say that every time I stepped on the field I gave it everything I had. Win or Lose I was always proud to wear the Red and Gold. I’ve built so many lifelong relationships with coaches, teammates, staff members, and fans in the Bay Area. I just want to thank you all for helping me grow as a man, friend, and teammate. The Faithful will always have a special place in my heart.
Colts Nation, I can’t wait to get this thing rollin! I’m bringing everything I got to Indy!!

