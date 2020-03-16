49ers Players React to DeForest Buckner Trade

Day one of the free agency tampering period was all about the San Francisco 49ers. Not only did they reach a deal with their top free agent Arik Armstead, but they followed that up by trading DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts.

This trade struck the social media world like a lightning strike conjured up Thor. Although, the Houston Texans' trade of DeAndre Hopkins was pretty nuts.

In return for sending Buckner to the Colts, the 49ers will be receiving their first round pick at No. 13 overall. This trade fully maximized the value for Buckner as now the 49ers gain much needed draft capital. His contract also comes off the books, giving the Niners breathing room with their salary-cap space.

The transaction made perfect sense for the 49ers. However, there will still be a sting for fans who enjoyed watching Buckner on Sundays. The same can be said about the rest of the players on the 49ers who took to twitter to react about the Buckner trade.

There is definitely some pain of losing a leader in the locker room, but the players realize it was in his best interests to get the best deal available.

Buckner took to Instagram to give his heartfelt thanks and goodbye to the 49ers: