49ers Playoff Hopes Still Alive

There is still hope for the 49ers in 2020.

Despite falling to a game under .500 with their 37-17 loss to the Packers on Thursday night, the 49ers still have a chance of reaching the playoffs this season. Sure, it’s a long shot but in the words of Lloyd Christmas, “So you’re saying there’s a chance!”

To reach the playoffs it will likely take at least nine wins, maybe eight will work if the NFL decides to move forward with adding another team as they’ve been discussing due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This means that San Francisco will need to go 5-2, maybe 4-3 over their final seven games. Let’s take a look at how the 49ers could get there.

@ New Orleans (6-2): This is the toughest game on the schedule until Week 16. The Saints have been in lots of close games this season, with the exception of their two wins over Tampa Bay, every other Saints victory has been by no more than one score. The 49ers offense will have Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Kendrick Bourne back for this game. If Nick Mullens can play to the best of his ability the 49ers may be able to keep up with the Saints offense and have a shot to pull the win out at the end. Result: L

@ Los Angeles Rams (5-3): The 49ers have already defeated the Rams once this season and match up well with their NFC West rival. If the San Francisco defense can shut down Jared Goff like they did in the first meeting they will come out on the winning end. Result: W

Buffalo Bills (7-2): The Bills offense had been struggling over the four weeks prior to Sunday, scoring more than 17 points only once. This one has all of the makings of a tight, low scoring game and Nick Mullens is 2-0 against the AFC. Result: W

Washington Football Team (2-6): The 49ers have more talent and should win going away. Result: W

@ Dallas Cowboys (2-7): See above. Result: W

@ Arizona Cardinals (5-3): The 49ers did not play well at all in the season opener, yet still had a shot at picking up the win late. If the defense can figure out a way to contain Kyler Murray and cover Deandre Hopkins this time around, they may be able to pull out the victory. Result: L

Seattle Seahawks (6-2): The 49ers have played tough against Seattle at Levi’s Stadium under Kyle Shanahan, including a victory in 2018 with Nick Mullens under center. Result: W

There you go folks; this gets the 49ers to a 9-7 finish and a spot in the dance. Enjoy.