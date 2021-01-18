49ers Promote McDaniel and Ryans; Shake Up Coaching Staff

The 49ers have made it official. Mike McDaniel has been promoted to offensive coordinator and DeMeco Ryans has been promoted to defensive coordinator. The moves come as Kyle Shanahan looks to rebuild his coaching staff following the losses of former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur to the New York Jets.

The move to offensive coordinator for McDaniel will make him the first to hold that title during Kyle Shanahan’s tenure in San Francisco. McDaniel’s journey throughout his NFL coaching career has followed Kyle Shanahan’s with previous stops in Houston, Washington, Cleveland, and Atlanta. McDaniel initially broke into the NFL as an intern with Denver in 2005, and he took a two year detour to become running backs coach with the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the United Football League in from 2010 to 2011.

The rise to defensive coordinator has been swift for Ryans. Ryans coaching career began just four seasons ago when he was hired as a defensive quality control coach for the 49ers shortly after Kyle Shanahan was hired. Prior to becoming a coach, Ryans was a standout linebacker for the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles. Ryans was the 2006 Defensive Rookie of the Year and was also named to two Pro Bowls during his time in Houston which had a staff that included both Shanahan and Saleh as assistants.

The coaching shakeup extends beyond the coordinator positions. According to a report from Mike Silver, offensive line coach John Benton will be going with Saleh to coach the Jets offensive line. Shanahan is expected to promote Chris Foerster to fill Benton’s position. Foerster was the offensive line coach in Washington when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator, and joined the 49ers in 2019 as an assistant offensive line coach and game-planning assistant. The 49ers offensive line struggled throughout 2020, especially in pass protection. This shakeup could payoff big for the 49ers passing game and whoever ends up under center in 2021.

Also, according to Silver’s report, Shanahan will be bringing Rich Scangarello back to be the quarterbacks coach. Scangarello served in this capacity with the 49ers under Shanahan before being named offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos following the 2018 season. Scangarello was fired following the 2019 season, and spent 2020 with the Philadelphia Eagles as a senior offensive assistant. Exactly who the quarterbacks are that Scangarello will be working with is up in the air with only Jimmy Garoppolo under contract for 2021.