49ers QB Brock Purdy's Odds to win the MVP Award

Grant Cohn

Brock Purdy was coming off elbow surgery last season, then he led the league in passer rating and still didn't win the MVP Award. He finished fourth behind Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott and teammate Christian McCaffrey. A major slap in Purdy's face.

What does Purdy have to do to win the MVP? Post a quarterback rating even higher than 113?

This year, Purdy isn't coming off elbow surgery. Instead, he's coming off a Super Bowl appearance in his first full season as a starter. So it's reasonable to expect him to improve considering he still hasn't turned 25.

And yet, the oddsmakers don't expect him to come anywhere close to winning the MVP this year. Purdy currently has +1400 odds, which ranks tied for eighth behind Patrick Mahomes (+650), Josh Allen (+800), Joe Burrow (+900), Lamar Jackson (+1000), C.J. Stroud (+1000), Jordan Love (+1200) and Justin Herbert (+1200).

I think Purdy is being underrated.

He plays on the most talented offense in the NFL. If he stays healthy and his supporting cast does too, he once again will put up some of the best numbers in the league and will be in the MVP discussion. Unfortunately for Purdy, he always will split votes with McCaffrey, because people can't agree which player is more valuable to the 49ers. But if McCaffrey misses a few games this season and Purdy plays well without him, he might make a stronger case for himself to win the MVP.

Don't be surprised if Purdy wins the MVP this year.

