SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

Garoppolo Out Against Giants

Jack Hammer

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed during his Friday morning interview on KNBR the news that many were expecting, Jimmy Garoppolo will be out on Sunday against the Giants.

Garoppolo injured his ankle last week when he was sacked during the 49ers second offensive possession. This will by the third time in Garoppolo’s career that he will miss time due to injury. While with the Patriots he opened the 2016 season as their starter while Tom Brady was serving his deflate-gate suspension, but was knocked out with a shoulder injury in Week 2. In 2018, with the 49ers, Garoppolo tore the ACL in his left knee in Week 3 and was lost for the season.

With Garoppolo down the 49ers will turn to Nick Mullens, an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi who started the final 8 games of the 2018 season, leading the 49ers to 3 wins, while going 176-274 with 2,277 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Mullens was spectacular in his first start against the Oakland Raiders, a performance that ranks in the top 5 in NFL history for quarterbacks in their debut. Mullens also led the 49ers to an overtime victory at home against the Seattle Seahawks and had the team competitive before finally falling to a Chicago Bears team that gave up the fewest points in the league in 2018.

Mullens is well respected among his teammates for being a hard worker and always preparing himself to play. This week he gets his opportunity to show what he has learned while watching Garoppolo and the 49ers offense throughout 2019 and the beginning of this season.

Shanahan also did not yet rule out tight end George Kittle. Kittle who suffered a knee injury early in the opening week of the season, has been a limited participant in practice this week.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What to Expect from the 49ers Offense with Nick Mullens at Quarterback

Here's what to expect from the San Francisco 49ers offense when Nick Mullens is the quarterback against the New York Giants.

Grant Cohn

5 Players to Watch in the 49ers' Week 3 Game At the New York Giants

Here are the five key 49ers to watch when they play the New York Giants.

Maverick Pallack

49ers Week 2 Film Breakdown: Good Jimmy and Bad Jimmy

Here are the best and worst plays from San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Week 2.

Grant Cohn

Should the 49ers Name Jason Verrett a Starter Against the Giants?

The 49ers might start Jason Verrett at cornerback Sunday against the New York Giants.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Express Concerns about Playing on MetLife Stadium Turf

Two 49ers tore their ACLs on the MetLife field last Sunday. Now the 49ers have to play on that surface again this Sunday.

Grant Cohn

NFC West Week 3 Preview

Your guide to NFC West Week 3 matchups

Nick_Newman

The 49ers Best and Worst Play Calls from their Win over the Jets

Here are head coach Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's best play calls from the 49ers 31-13 win over the Jets.

Grant Cohn

49ers Need to Establish an Offensive Identity Going Forward

Without Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, the San Francisco 49ers need their offense to pick up the slack.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Tevin Coleman could Miss the 49ers Next Four Games with Knee Injury

Tevin Coleman could miss the 49ers next four games according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Grant Cohn

Why Grant Cohn Loves the Idea of 49ers QB Nick Mullens

Here's why Grant Cohn loves the idea of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens.

Grant Cohn