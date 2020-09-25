49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed during his Friday morning interview on KNBR the news that many were expecting, Jimmy Garoppolo will be out on Sunday against the Giants.

Garoppolo injured his ankle last week when he was sacked during the 49ers second offensive possession. This will by the third time in Garoppolo’s career that he will miss time due to injury. While with the Patriots he opened the 2016 season as their starter while Tom Brady was serving his deflate-gate suspension, but was knocked out with a shoulder injury in Week 2. In 2018, with the 49ers, Garoppolo tore the ACL in his left knee in Week 3 and was lost for the season.

With Garoppolo down the 49ers will turn to Nick Mullens, an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi who started the final 8 games of the 2018 season, leading the 49ers to 3 wins, while going 176-274 with 2,277 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Mullens was spectacular in his first start against the Oakland Raiders, a performance that ranks in the top 5 in NFL history for quarterbacks in their debut. Mullens also led the 49ers to an overtime victory at home against the Seattle Seahawks and had the team competitive before finally falling to a Chicago Bears team that gave up the fewest points in the league in 2018.

Mullens is well respected among his teammates for being a hard worker and always preparing himself to play. This week he gets his opportunity to show what he has learned while watching Garoppolo and the 49ers offense throughout 2019 and the beginning of this season.

Shanahan also did not yet rule out tight end George Kittle. Kittle who suffered a knee injury early in the opening week of the season, has been a limited participant in practice this week.