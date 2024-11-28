49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Says He's Getting Better
Christian McCaffrey is averaging a mere 3.5 yards per carry this season since he returned from bilateral Achilles tendonitis.
Here's what McCaffrey said about his performance this week in the 49ers locker room.
Q: How do you assess your performance right now?
McCAFFREY: "I feel like I'm getting a lot better. You have to manage your expectations a lot of times, but for me, it's not about anything statistical right now, it's just about getting better every single day. I know I'm doing that which I'm excited about. For me, my mindset is always the same whether I have success or failure. When you lose and you don't jump out on the stat sheet, your failures get highlighted, but I'm the same way all the time. There is stuff that happens when you have huge games that I'm upset at. That mindset for me has been the same my whole entire career. Nothing is going to change there. I'm happy I'm out here playing football because I'm getting better, I know who I am. I just know that with time, it's going to start to come."
Q: How do you go about managing expectations?
McCAFFREY: "You take it one day at a time. Every day just get better. That's the only thing you can ever do."
Q: Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo aren't getting the touches they were getting when you were out. How do you feel about coming off the field? Your coaches always say you don't want to leave the huddle.
McCAFFREY: "If I feel I can't be my best out there, I'll come off the field. I don't handle my own snaps is my short answer. If I'm out there, I'm full speed. I'm ready to go. There probably would be a lot more shared if it weren't for some of the positions our offense has gotten ourselves into these last couple weeks. That's why I think narratives and broad statements can always be argued when you look at the time and look at why situations are happening. But for us, we're just going to continue to chop wood. That's all we can control."