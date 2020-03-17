All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Report: 49ers Re-Sign DE Ronald Blair to One-Year Deal

Jose Luis Sanchez III

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has revealed that the San Francisco 49ers are signing defensive end Ronald Blair to a one-year deal.

Blair now joins Arik Armstead and Jimmie Ward as returning key defensive players that helped lead the 49ers to become the No. 2 ranked defense. Now Blair isn't of the same caliber as Armstead and Ward, but he was a solid rotational player.

He tallied three sacks on the year and proved to be reliable when needing to spell Dee Ford or Nick Bosa. In week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks, Blair had a clutch stop on Russell Wilson on third-down when he tried to escape the pocket. 

It was a big time play to get Seattle off of the field. Unfortunately, that would be Blair's exit play since he would tear his ACL. That could have factored into his return with the San Francisco 49ers on a one-year deal. There will be questions surrounding his health in 2020.

Something that other teams probably did not want to take a chance on or waste time. It makes sense for the 49ers since Blair has been embedded in their system. 

Keeping the band together has been the 49er' primary objective this offseason. That was what head Kyle Shanahan mentioned at a presser during the scouting combine. They are making their plans turn into reality by making Blair the third re-signed player, with the exception of DeForest Buckner.

It has been a good start to free agency so far for the 49ers, but they are far from over. With the salary-cap space they gained from trading Buckner, they can now inquire on a quality free agent. Anything is on the table at this point for the red and gold.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Jerick McKinnon has Agreed to Restructured Deal With 49ers

McKinnon has not been able to take a single regular season snap for the 49ers since signing a four-year, $30 million contract in 2018. He just hasn't been able to shake off the ailments of his torn ACL.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Report: 49ers Re-Sign Jimmie Ward to Three-Year Deal

The signing of Jimmie Ward just goes to show how much the San Franciso 49ers wanted him back and vice versa.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Players React to DeForest Buckner Trade

Players like George Kittle and Fred Warner took to twitter to comment on the 49ers' trade of DeForest Buckner.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Free Agency: Three Takeaways From DeForest Buckner Trade

DeForest Buckner was in line to be extended by the San Francisco 49ers. That was until the 49ers realized the cost of having to retain their defensive captain.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Report: 49ers Trade DeForest Buckner for Colts' First-Round Pick

San Francisco 49ers have reportedly trade defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for their No. 13 pick.

Nicholas Cothrel

Three Players 49ers can Trade for Draft Capital

The San Francisco 49ers will begin the new league year short of resources with which to retool their roster.

nicholasmcgee

Deandre Hopkins has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals. The NFC West just got a tougher and should make for an interesting matchup for the 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Report: 49ers Sign Arik Armstead to Five-Year, $85 Million Deal

Arik Armstead was the leader in sacks for the San Franciso 49ers with 10 and was a pivotal player in the defensive front.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers NFL Draft Profile: WR Brandon Aiyuk

With the wide receiver position once again lacking in the offseason, Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk could just be the reinforcement the San Francisco 49ers need.

Nicholas Cothrel

Report: 49ers Were Tom Brady's Top Choice in Free Agency

Though this news can potentially end the talks of Brady and the 49ers. The real eye-opener here is when Simms mentions that Brady had the 49ers has his top choice in free agency.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08