Report: 49ers Re-Sign DE Ronald Blair to One-Year Deal

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has revealed that the San Francisco 49ers are signing defensive end Ronald Blair to a one-year deal.

Blair now joins Arik Armstead and Jimmie Ward as returning key defensive players that helped lead the 49ers to become the No. 2 ranked defense. Now Blair isn't of the same caliber as Armstead and Ward, but he was a solid rotational player.

He tallied three sacks on the year and proved to be reliable when needing to spell Dee Ford or Nick Bosa. In week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks, Blair had a clutch stop on Russell Wilson on third-down when he tried to escape the pocket.

It was a big time play to get Seattle off of the field. Unfortunately, that would be Blair's exit play since he would tear his ACL. That could have factored into his return with the San Francisco 49ers on a one-year deal. There will be questions surrounding his health in 2020.

Something that other teams probably did not want to take a chance on or waste time. It makes sense for the 49ers since Blair has been embedded in their system.

Keeping the band together has been the 49er' primary objective this offseason. That was what head Kyle Shanahan mentioned at a presser during the scouting combine. They are making their plans turn into reality by making Blair the third re-signed player, with the exception of DeForest Buckner.

It has been a good start to free agency so far for the 49ers, but they are far from over. With the salary-cap space they gained from trading Buckner, they can now inquire on a quality free agent. Anything is on the table at this point for the red and gold.