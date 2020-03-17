Report: 49ers Re-Sign Jimmie Ward to Three-Year Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has reported that safety Jimmie Ward and the San Francisco 49ers have come to an agreement on a three-year deal worth up to $28.5 million.

This news came late in the night as the first day of the NFL free agency tampering was practically wrapped up. The signing of Ward just goes to show how much the 49ers wanted him back and vice versa.

Ward's market was believed to be too much for the 49ers, but with the trade of DeForest Buckern to the Colts it freed up salary-cap space. That allowed the 49ers to give Ward the contract that was well-deserved.

Only the Las Vegas Raiders were revealed to be the other team looking to bring in Ward on a deal. Of course, there likely were other teams interested in him since Anthony Harris was franchise tagged by the Vikings.

It was quite an eventful first day for the 49ers as they definitely stole the show in terms of transactions made. They were able to lock in Arik Armstead for the next five-years on a team friendly deal and acquired much needed draft capital in the Buckner trade.

To cap things off, they were able to retain star safety Ward. This offseason could not have kicked off any better for the San Francisco 49ers. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was not kidding about keeping the vast majority of this team intact, especially their No. 2 ranked defense.

Day two of free agency will be quite difficult to replicate in terms of success, but it is sure to bring something new and exciting to this football team.