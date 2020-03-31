Entering the free agency period, the San Francisco 49ers had a few a goals in mind. One of those goals was to find a complimentary tight end to ease the load off of All-Pro George Kittle.

It was revealed by Matt Barrows of The Athletic that Niners were interested in tight ends for that reason. Before he signed with the Cleveland Browns, the 49ers had interest in signing former Atlanta Falcon Austin Hooper.

Now it has once again been revealed by Barrows that the 49ers reached out to former Washington Redskin tight end Jordan Reed. Barrows stated this when appearing on local bay area radio station KNBR.

The fact that the Niners inquired about the services of Reed is telling. It shows how much they truly want to add a secondary player to Kittle.

Reed was once a stellar tight end. He was a phenomenal receiver and could contribute sufficiently as a run blocker. Unfortunately for Reed, his career has derailed since his first concussion.

The guy just cannot catch a break with the head injury. His last one was so severe that it cost him the entire 2019 season. At this point, it is a bit shocking that he still has that drive to continue to play.

Reed was released by Washington back in February as a cap casualty. The team saved $8.5 million with his release. No other team has reportedly shown significant interest in Reed so far. He wouldn't be a bad signing to kick the tires on, but once again his concussions have derailed his career.

The 49ers would be better off reuniting with a familiar face in Delanie Walker. Whichever direction they go, adding another tight end in free agency seems unlikely given their current salary-cap space.