All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Report: 49ers Reached out to Tight End Jordan Reed

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Entering the free agency period, the San Francisco 49ers had a few a goals in mind. One of those goals was to find a complimentary tight end to ease the load off of All-Pro George Kittle. 

It was revealed by Matt Barrows of The Athletic that Niners were interested in tight ends for that reason. Before he signed with the Cleveland Browns, the 49ers had interest in signing former Atlanta Falcon Austin Hooper.

Now it has once again been revealed by Barrows that the 49ers reached out to former Washington Redskin tight end Jordan Reed. Barrows stated this when appearing on local bay area radio station KNBR.

The fact that the Niners inquired about the services of Reed is telling. It shows how much they truly want to add a secondary player to Kittle. 

Reed was once a stellar tight end. He was a phenomenal receiver and could contribute sufficiently as a run blocker. Unfortunately for Reed, his career has derailed since his first concussion. 

The guy just cannot catch a break with the head injury. His last one was so severe that it cost him the entire 2019 season. At this point, it is a bit shocking that he still has that drive to continue to play.

Reed was released by Washington back in February as a cap casualty. The team saved $8.5 million with his release. No other team has reportedly shown significant interest in Reed so far. He wouldn't be a bad signing to kick the tires on, but once again his concussions have derailed his career.

The 49ers would be better off reuniting with a familiar face in Delanie Walker. Whichever direction they go, adding another tight end in free agency seems unlikely given their current salary-cap space.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Projecting the 49ers win Total in 2020

Last season, the 49ers finished the season at 13-3. A record that allowed them to win the NFC west and clinch the top-seed in the NFC playoff race, which granted them homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

mosique2003

Did the 49ers do Enough in Free Agency?

Only four players were added to the San Francisco 49ers since the free agency tampering period officially began on March 16. That is a number that isn't going to move the needle for many people, especially the fans.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Three Reasons 49ers Should Target a Cornerback With Pick No. 13

The San Francisco 49ers have two picks in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft and will likely be choosing between a cornerback and wide receiver.

Matt Holder

49ers Arik Armstead Vows to be Improved Run Defender

2019 was a breakthrough for defensive lineman Arik Armstead. Not only was he able to remain healthy, but he proved that he is a top-tier versatile player.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

49ers Top Five Free Agent Signings in Last Decade

The 49ers had some great teams this past decade. Starting with the Jim Harbaugh era in 2011 and ending with Kyle Shanahan in 2019, San Francisco made the NFC Championship four times, winning it twice.

Maverick Pallack

49ers Free Agency: Reviewing Leftover Defensive Needs

The 49ers are just about wrapped up with free agency now that their salary-cap is back in a limited state. So what are their leftover defensive needs now that they are done with adding free agents?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

hmw

49ers Free Agency: Reviewing Leftover Offensive Needs

Free agency is just about wrapped up for the San Francisco 49ers now that their salary-cap is back to where it started. The 49ers accomplished their plan heading into free agency, which was to keep most of the overall roster intact.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers NFL Draft Profile: WR Henry Ruggs III

In need of a wide receiver, the San Francisco 49ers could potentially select Henry Ruggs III with the No. 13 pick they acquired from the Indianapolis Colts in the DeForest Buckner trade.

Nicholas Cothrel

How Richard Sherman is Handling Social Distancing

The offseason is certainly different for a bunch NFL players, except for some veteran players like San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Projecting the 49ers Right Guard Situation

There is a vacant spot at right guard for the San Francisco 49ers as they attempt to solidify one of their weakest areas on the team.

Maverick Pallack