All 49ers

49ers Rookie OL Credits Veteran DT for his Growth

The 49ers might end up having a rookie start on the offensive line and it is partially thanks to the help of a veteran defensive tackle.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni (OL59) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni (OL59) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It is never easy for a rookie to be a starter for the San Francisco 49ers coming out of training camp. Usually, that only occurs in the middle of a season when a veteran starter sustains an injury.

However, rookie offensive lineman Dominick Puni is standing out tremendously. He is poised to be the starter at right guard for the 49ers, which of course is thanks to injuries to Spencer Burford and Jon Feliciano. Still, if Puni wasn't looking as amazing as he has, then the 49ers would easily pull the plug.

Puni has been performing at a fairly high-level in both preseason games. The growth he has shown from those two games has been stellar and will see him earn a starting a role. His growth is something that he credits to veteran defensive tackle Maliek Collins.

"I think all of the D-tackles here have their own game," said Puni. "(Kevin) Givens is quick, but he can bull. Obviously, ( Javon) Hargraves he can bull too. He's crazy. Maliek Collins gives you about everything in the bag, which I think has been probably the most helpful thing for me just seeing someone like that."

"This D-tackle group gives you everything from bull to speed to power to finesse and I think that's the best thing for me because you're playing against that every day. It just makes everything else easier in the game."

Every defensive tackle has a hand in Puni's growth, but it is Collins who garners the highlight of it. So far, the acquisition of Collins from the Houston Texans has been fantastic for the 49ers. It is partially thanks to him that has allowed Puni to grow into a player that will more likely than not be the starter at right guard this season.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News