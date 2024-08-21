49ers Rookie OL Credits Veteran DT for his Growth
It is never easy for a rookie to be a starter for the San Francisco 49ers coming out of training camp. Usually, that only occurs in the middle of a season when a veteran starter sustains an injury.
However, rookie offensive lineman Dominick Puni is standing out tremendously. He is poised to be the starter at right guard for the 49ers, which of course is thanks to injuries to Spencer Burford and Jon Feliciano. Still, if Puni wasn't looking as amazing as he has, then the 49ers would easily pull the plug.
Puni has been performing at a fairly high-level in both preseason games. The growth he has shown from those two games has been stellar and will see him earn a starting a role. His growth is something that he credits to veteran defensive tackle Maliek Collins.
"I think all of the D-tackles here have their own game," said Puni. "(Kevin) Givens is quick, but he can bull. Obviously, ( Javon) Hargraves he can bull too. He's crazy. Maliek Collins gives you about everything in the bag, which I think has been probably the most helpful thing for me just seeing someone like that."
"This D-tackle group gives you everything from bull to speed to power to finesse and I think that's the best thing for me because you're playing against that every day. It just makes everything else easier in the game."
Every defensive tackle has a hand in Puni's growth, but it is Collins who garners the highlight of it. So far, the acquisition of Collins from the Houston Texans has been fantastic for the 49ers. It is partially thanks to him that has allowed Puni to grow into a player that will more likely than not be the starter at right guard this season.