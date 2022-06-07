49ers Rookie WR Danny Gray to Miss Practice Time With Hamstring Injury

Danny Gray is expected to miss some time from 49ers' OTAs and minicamp with a hamstring injury according to Kyle Shanahan.

So it begins.

The first reported injury at OTAs has started up for the 49ers. Rookie wide receiver Danny Gray is dealing with a hamstring injury and is expected to miss practice time.

"He tweaked his hamstring last week in OTAs. That's why he was out this week and will most likely be out next week," said Kyle Shanahan at his Monday press conference.

While it is unfortunate and obviously not good news for Gray to be missing time already, it is definitely a sigh of relief to hear that it isn't significant. Gray was noted to be in attendance at practice and was using a theragun on his hamstring, which prompted the question about his status.

From the beginning of the spring practices, Gray has shown to be an early standout. Pairing his lightning speed with the rocket launcher-arm of Trey Lance makes it a match made in heaven. The two seemed to be connecting well, which is ultimately the biggest bummer to Gray missing practice. Losing out on time and reps to continue to build rapport with each other is a hiccup.

Not to mention that getting up to speed in the 49ers offense as a rookie isn't easy. For Gray's sake, hopefully his hamstring heals up within a couple of weeks so he can get back out there. Much like with his downfield route-running, breaking stride is never ideal and he was riding lightning during these practices.

The 49ers must be careful with him as hamstrings are tricky. It wouldn't be surprising if we didn't see Gray until training camp to ensure he gets the full experience.