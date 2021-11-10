49ers Roster News: Mike McGlinchey Placed on I.R., Colton McKivitz Promoted

The San Francisco 49ers have placed right tackle Mike McGlinchey on Injured Reserve after he tore his quad against the Cardinals in Week 9.

It's officially official.

As a follow up, the 49ers have promoted offensive lineman Colton McKivitz from the practice squad. Promoting McKivitz is most likely to provide depth as the 49ers figure out who will fill in McGlinchey's stead. On Monday on a conference call with reporters, Kyle Shanahan floated out some options about who could be the substitute for the rest of the season.

“You guys saw Tom Compton there. You guys have seen Jaylon Moore play. We'll see how we rep it this week, but probably won't announce that either until Sunday or unless someone's confirmed and I feel better on Wednesday or Thursday.”

A little hush hush on Shanahan's end. It won't make a difference. There is no sufficient fill in for McGlinchey. Tom Compton is absolutely abysmal and shouldn't even be on the team. Jaylon Moore is the most hopeful, but he is going to be thrown into the fire after being entrenched at left tackle behind Trent Williams. There is also a chance, though I think it is slim to none, that Daniel Brunskill kicks over at right tackle.

“He's definitely an option, so you’ve got a number of options in that way, so we can see with that," Shanahan said. "But the job will probably go to those other guys.” said Shanahan.

It wouldn't be a terrible decision to slide Brunskill over. If the 49ers go that route, they would be inclined to start Aaron Banks finally. McKivitz could possibly see time there eventually as the season progresses too if Shanahan is not satisfied.

Either way, the 49ers are in a rough spot no matter what choice they make.