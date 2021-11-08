Report: 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey Will Miss the Season After Tearing Quad

49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey reportedly tore his quad against the Cardinals and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

It just keeps getting worse for the San Francisco 49ers.

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey reportedly tore his quad against the Cardinals and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

When McGlinchey exited the game, Tom Compton filled in for him. That did not go well as he quickly allowed two sacks. The 49ers would do best to keep Compton away from any playing time as much as possible. The fact he is even on the team makes no sense since he does nothing at an average level.

Rookie Jaylon Moore could slide over as a fill in for the rest season. Shanahan alluded to Moore being considered there at his postgame presser. Moore has typically backed up Trent Williams, but at this point he is a much better option than Compton. The 49ers have to consider all possibilities.

McGlinchey has had a solid year thus far. His pass blocking looked a bit improved and he was still anchoring strongly as a run blocker. Outside of the initial Cardinals matchup where J.J. Watt wreaked havoc on him, McGlinchey was been fairly stout.

Losing him for the rest of the season is a sizeable blow to the 49ers. There isn't going to be any "backup magic" again like how the 49ers skated by with McGlinchey and Joe Staley out of action in 2019. This has all the makings of a downhill crash for the 49ers' offense. Then again, the offense has been that way since Week 1.

Everything is unraveling with the 49ers after they were embarrassed by the Cardinals who were led by Colt McCoy. As they continue to stack losses, the playoffs just become a figment of their imagination.