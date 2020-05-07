All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

49ers Run Defense is a Massive Concern entering 2020

Jose Luis Sanchez III

There weren’t many weak spots to point out when it came to the defense of the San Francisco 49ers last season. 

Generally, they would suffocate the opposition from the very moment they stepped onto the field. That is why it was so difficult to ever expose a weakness. They would make it impossible for an offense to find a rhythm. 

However, there were some games that the defense did not live up to its dominating status. One weakness that it displayed last season was run defense. The 49ers allowed 4.4 yards per carry, which ranked 21st in the league. 

Not really an ideal stat considering all of the Pro Bowl talent that is on the defensive line. With DeForest Buckner and even Sheldon Day gone, there is sure to be a struggle in this department once again. 

The 49ers’ run defense is a massive concern entering 2020. Yes, the addition of Javon Kinlaw shrinks the hole left by Buckner. But Kinlaw isn’t Buckner. He’s not a finished product yet, especially against the run. Expecting the defense to perform as if nothing changed in the offseason would be delusional. Kinlaw’s best trait is as a pass rusher, so it would not be shocking to see him excluded from early downs to start the season. 

If offenses were ripping off 4.4 yards per carry against the Niners with an All-Pro defensive tackle, then imagine the drop off with a rookie.

Another reason why the run defense is a massive concern is due to the 49ers’ pass rush. It's well-known and vaunted. Opposing offenses will not be so foolish as to attempt to throw against them often, assuming they learned from last season. Running the ball down the 49ers’ throats is ideal to tire them out and limit possessions. 

Do not be shocked to see offenses want to establish the run, or even audible to a run play if they see Kinlaw in there. They will want to test his skills and see if he is up to the task. Now, Kinlaw can become a stout run defender -- I just don’t envision that until seasons end at best. 

And with OTAs removed, development with rookies is going to be slow for the most part. Robert Saleh and his defensive staff are going to need to figure out how they can improve this area. Perhaps they will blitz more, or move the linebackers closer to the line of scrimmage.

Whatever the case, this task will be a difficult one to overcome, even for a coach like Saleh.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What are the 49ers Remaining Needs?

The 49ers have no pressing needs, which is why they're Super Bowl contenders.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Grant Cohn

Identifying Five Potential First-Time Pro Bowlers on the 49ers

These 49ers could make the Pro Bowl for the first time next season.

Nick_Newman

Why Travis Benjamin Probably will make the 49ers Final Roster

Wide receiver Travis Benjamin's speed makes him unique and essential on the 49ers.

Grant Cohn

The Three Biggest Weaknesses of 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Here are the worst things 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo does at this stage of his career.

Grant Cohn

by

Mbig

Soloman Thomas Entering Make-or-Break Season

Former first-round pick Solomon Thomas is entering a make-or-break season with the 49ers.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

Grant Cohn

Which Side of the Ball for the 49ers Improved Most in the Offseason?

Last season, the defense was the dominant force of the 49ers. Has that changed?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

bbruneauca

Why Jimmy Garoppolo is the 49ers' Player with the Most to Prove in 2020

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has to prove he's worth $27 million per season, or the 49ers could trade him next year.

Grant Cohn

by

Grant Cohn

The Three Biggest Strengths of 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Here are the best things 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo does at this stage of his career.

Grant Cohn

by

Dirtysouthmaui

Two Areas of Concern that could Hinder the 49ers' Success In 2020

The 49ers' pass rush and secondary are good, but might not be good enough to win a Super Bowl without Dee Ford.

Nick_Newman

by

Mitchell Alan

Nick Bosa Reacts to the 49ers Trading DeForest Buckner

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa spoke for the first time since the trade of DeForest Buckner.

Grant Cohn