There weren’t many weak spots to point out when it came to the defense of the San Francisco 49ers last season.

Generally, they would suffocate the opposition from the very moment they stepped onto the field. That is why it was so difficult to ever expose a weakness. They would make it impossible for an offense to find a rhythm.

However, there were some games that the defense did not live up to its dominating status. One weakness that it displayed last season was run defense. The 49ers allowed 4.4 yards per carry, which ranked 21st in the league.

Not really an ideal stat considering all of the Pro Bowl talent that is on the defensive line. With DeForest Buckner and even Sheldon Day gone, there is sure to be a struggle in this department once again.

The 49ers’ run defense is a massive concern entering 2020. Yes, the addition of Javon Kinlaw shrinks the hole left by Buckner. But Kinlaw isn’t Buckner. He’s not a finished product yet, especially against the run. Expecting the defense to perform as if nothing changed in the offseason would be delusional. Kinlaw’s best trait is as a pass rusher, so it would not be shocking to see him excluded from early downs to start the season.

If offenses were ripping off 4.4 yards per carry against the Niners with an All-Pro defensive tackle, then imagine the drop off with a rookie.

Another reason why the run defense is a massive concern is due to the 49ers’ pass rush. It's well-known and vaunted. Opposing offenses will not be so foolish as to attempt to throw against them often, assuming they learned from last season. Running the ball down the 49ers’ throats is ideal to tire them out and limit possessions.

Do not be shocked to see offenses want to establish the run, or even audible to a run play if they see Kinlaw in there. They will want to test his skills and see if he is up to the task. Now, Kinlaw can become a stout run defender -- I just don’t envision that until seasons end at best.

And with OTAs removed, development with rookies is going to be slow for the most part. Robert Saleh and his defensive staff are going to need to figure out how they can improve this area. Perhaps they will blitz more, or move the linebackers closer to the line of scrimmage.

Whatever the case, this task will be a difficult one to overcome, even for a coach like Saleh.