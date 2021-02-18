The Best Rookie Quarterback Prospect Is...?

This ranking is who I think will be the best in the NFL and has nothing to do with where they will be selected.

With the 49ers holding the 12th pick and needing to upgrade at the quarterback position, I have spent countless hours during the past six weeks watching game after game of some of the top quarterback prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Full disclosure, I don’t watch much college football during the season. I might catch bits and pieces of games throughout the day, but rarely will I sit and watch a full game these days. While I had heard the buzz surrounding Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance, Kyle Trask and Mac Jones, I didn’t really have much of an opinion on any of them. This is important to note because the first time I really watched these guys play was while going through their all-22 film.

Following will be my rankings of the above-mentioned quarterbacks, along with Kellen Mond. This ranking is who I think will be the best in the NFL and has nothing to do with where they will be selected.

6. Kellen Mond, Texas A&M – A four-year starter in the SEC, Mond has been pretty much off the radar when it comes to quarterback prospects, but jumped out due to be named MVP at the Senior Bowl. Likely to go in the middle rounds, Mond is a big, physical prospect who has good mobility and can dice up a defense between the numbers.

The downside for Mond is that there is a drop off in accuracy on throws to the outside and he tends to drop his eyes when facing pressure.

5. Trey Lance, North Dakota State – Lance has played only one season of college football, leading the Bison to the FCS championship in 2019. Lance showed the ability to beat teams by using his arm or legs. This, along with his size is why he is among the top-rated prospects and why he is slotted one spot ahead of Mond.

A terrific overall athlete, Lance will make a couple of throws or runs per game that make you take notice, however there are a lot of areas that he will need to clean up as he moves into the NFL. He doesn’t see the field particularly well, often passing up NFL type throws due to an underneath defender or failing to properly read the coverage. At the FCS level, Lance was able to get away with this because he was the most athletic player on the field but that won’t be the case at the next level.

4. Zach Wilson, BYU - There are definitely things to like about what Wilson can do, he’s extremely quick and routinely will beat defenders in the open field, and when he has an open pocket, he can really let it rip.

The primary areas of concern with Wilson are reading the defense, playing with pressure in the pocket and arm strength. BYU offense doesn’t require much from Wilson in terms of reading the defense. It features a lot of quick, predetermined throws along with a number of designed shot plays that don’t force the quarterback to read the defense post snap.

There also wasn’t a lot of pressure around Wilson in 2020 with the exception of the game against Coastal Carolina. When you watch that Coastal Carolina game along with games from 2019 when he faced pressure, you see a quarterback that more often than not does not hold up well. That is a big concern moving forward as he will be dealing with defenders around his feet much more often in the NFL.

Questioning Wilson’s arm strength may seem strange, especially if you have seen his highlights. While definitely not on the weak side, it also isn’t like that of Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers, two NFL quarterbacks that Wilson has been compared to. When Wilson is able to really drive off of his back foot from the pocket or hop into a deep ball he can throw with tremendous velocity. However, when he is not able to do either of those his arm strength has a tendency to really drop off. Again, this is a concern because he won’t have the type of space in the pocket that he regularly was provided at BYU.

3. Kyle Trask, Florida – Trask did not become a starter until his Junior season at Florida, but played at a very high level for the Gators once he took over under center. At 6’5” and 240 pounds, Trask is a big guy that is deceptively athletic. What jumped out to me while going through the film was Trasks ability to get the ball out quick and willingness to throw down field, especially between the numbers, along with his overall competitiveness. Trask has been forced to fight his way to this point, a trait that has prepared him well for the trials and tribulations that come with being a quarterback in the NFL.

The primary concern with Trask is that while he has functional arm strength, he lacks a big-time arm. Along with the lack of arm strength, a poor performance in the Cotton Bowl when he was without his top wide receivers and tight end Trask struggled, has fueled speculation that his success was due only to the talent around him.

2. Justin Fields, Ohio State – Running an offense very similar to Trask, you can see a lot of similarities between the two. Like Trask, Fields is also big coming in at 6’3” and 228 pounds. Fields shows very good skills when playing inside the pocket, he is able to move and reset his feet very quickly. Along with the good footwork, he shows the ability to drive the ball down the field both inside and outside of the numbers.

The two things that jump out when watching Fields are that he has a tendency to be late with the throw and lock on to his primary receiver. Fields is often able to overcome throwing late due to his arm strength, but it also leads to incompletions or worse, an interception.

1. Mac Jones, Alabama – The general assumption is that playing quarterback at Alabama is the easiest job in college football. How could it not be? They have top level players at every position. Before turning on the film I was one who fell victim to that assumption.

I’m not going to write that the talent isn’t a benefit. That would be disingenuous. From the moment I turned on the film the talent was evident. Jones isn’t the biggest, the strongest, the fastest, doesn’t have the best arm, but he is the best of the group.

What jumps out most about Jones is his ability to see the coverage, and deliver the ball with terrific anticipation. Time and time again there are examples of Jones hitting his back foot, seeing the coverage and beginning to throw the ball while the receiver has yet to make the break on his route.

Another part of Jones’ game that stands out is his willingness to step up into the pocket. As already mentioned, Jones isn’t the most athletically gifted quarterback, in fact he’s probably the worst of this group, but he does a very good job of climbing up and through the pocket with his eyes still downfield. By doing this, Jones is keeping the play alive and able to escape for a scramble if necessary.

Jones doesn’t have a big arm, it’s actually pretty average. Despite the lack of arm strength, Jones is able to make all of the throws, short, middle, deep, between the numbers or down the sidelines because of his ability to get the ball out of his hands quickly and on time.

To make sure that what I was seeing was accurate I went back and watched a number of games from 2019 with Tua Tagovailoa running the offense. Going between those Tagovailoa games and then watching Jones against Auburn and Michigan it was clear that Jones was the better quarterback even in his second and third collegiate starts. Jones was much more willing to push the ball down the field and, unlike Tagovailoa, was able to beat the rush and coverage by getting the ball out on time without needing to have visual confirmation that the receiver was open.

