49ers Select CeeDee Lamb in Sports Illustrated's Latest Mock Draft

Who will the San Francisco 49ers select with their newly acquired No. 13 pick?

Well the consensus would be that they draft a wide receiver. It is a lacking position after all, especially with Emmanuel Sanders leaving for the Saints. With the 13th overall pick at their disposal, the Niners have a legitimate shot at a well-polished receiver who could have an immediate impact.

Players like Henry Ruggs III, Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb headline the top of the receiver class this year. San Francisco would gain a dangerous weapon by selecting any of these three players.

That is why in Kevin Hanson's latest mock draft for Sports Illustrated, he has the 49ers taking Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb with the 13th pick.

Deebo Samuel had a productive rookie season with three 100-yard games in the second half for the 49ers, but Emmanuel Sanders left in free agency to join the Saints. Scoring 26 touchdowns in 27 games over the past two seasons, Lamb isn't a burner, but he has outstanding hands, body control and run-after-catch ability.

Lamb would be a fantastic addition to the 49ers. Maybe not as ideal if they selected Jeudy, but still, he is someone who Kyle Shanahan would have a ton of fun with in his system. By selecting Lamb, he would fit the common trait of almost every wide receiver on the roster, which is the playmaking ability with the ball in hand.

However, that common trait among other reasons is why Lamb might not entice the 49ers to take him. The offense of the 49ers would benefit from a different wrinkle in the offense. That way Shanahan would throw different looks at defenses to frustrate them further.

A lot is on the table for the San Francisco 49ers with pick No. 13. I would not even rule out the option of them trading back to accumulate a bundle of picks. Remember, the Niners do not have a draft selection following the first-round until day three in the fifth-round. This will be a tough decision for the 49ers to make with which direction they want to head in.