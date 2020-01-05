49ers set to Host Vikings in Divisional Playoff Round

The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional playoff round at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 11.

Much to everyone's surprise (or at least Las Vegas) the No. 6 seed Vikings upset the No. 3 seed New Orleans Saints at the SuperDome. Defeating the Saints on the road is an insanely difficult task, which the 49ers know all too well in their down to the wire win in week 14. It took overtime for the Vikings to get it done, which was a very impressive win.

Minnesota will now pack their bags and get re-focused for Saturday's matchup with the 49ers. A game that will breed nothing but excitement leading up to kickoff. Both teams have electrifying offenses and elite defenses. These teams will essentially be looking in the mirror when they face one another.

The last time the 49ers and Vikings squared off against each other was week one in 2019. Minnesota took care of the 49ers 24-16 in that game, which was rather close for the majority of the game. However, the 49ers are a much different team and this time around they will be acting as the host.

It will be interesting to see how the Vikings fare Saturday on a short week after playing in a strenuous game today. The same can also be said for the 49ers who have had a week off and could exude rust when they return to the field. Careful game-planning and razor sharp execution with minimal mistakes is going to be the key to victory for these two teams on Saturday with a trip to the NFC championship game on the line.