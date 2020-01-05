49erMaven
49ers set to Host Vikings in Divisional Playoff Round

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional playoff round at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 11. 

Much to everyone's surprise (or at least Las Vegas) the No. 6 seed Vikings upset the No. 3 seed New Orleans Saints at the SuperDome. Defeating the Saints on the road is an insanely difficult task, which the 49ers know all too well in their down to the wire win in week 14. It took overtime for the Vikings to get it done, which was a very impressive win.

Minnesota will now pack their bags and get re-focused for Saturday's matchup with the 49ers. A game that will breed nothing but excitement leading up to kickoff. Both teams have electrifying offenses and elite defenses. These teams will essentially be looking in the mirror when they face one another.

The last time the 49ers and Vikings squared off against each other was week one in 2019. Minnesota took care of the 49ers 24-16 in that game, which was rather close for the majority of the game. However, the 49ers are a much different team and this time around they will be acting as the host. 

It will be interesting to see how the Vikings fare Saturday on a short week after playing in a strenuous game today. The same can also be said for the 49ers who have had a week off and could exude rust when they return to the field. Careful game-planning and razor sharp execution with minimal mistakes is going to be the key to victory for these two teams on Saturday with a trip to the NFC championship game on the line.

49ers Must Limit Dee Ford’s Snap Count

Jose Luis Sanchez III

For the majority of his playing time this season, the 49ers have done a great job at not overworking Ford. Now they must take extra care with him by limiting his snap count and practice participation even further.

Jimmy Garoppolo is Capable of Leading 49ers in the Playoffs

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Despite having zero playoff experience, Garoppolo has already been tested in plenty of playoff caliber games. Having that experience on his resume does count for something, especially when those games went down to the wire.

Jaquiski Tartt's Return Comes at the Perfect Time for the 49ers

Maverick Pallack

A lot of attention has been directed toward Kwon Alexander’s recovery, leadership and importance, but possibly just as vital to the 49ers’ success is the return of Jaquiski Tartt.

3 Reasons why Kyle Shanahan Deserves the Coach of the Year Award

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The 2019 season has been nothing short of stellar for the San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan is a major reason why. Now that the regular season is over with, there are cases to be made for yearly awards to players and coaches.

49ers: Kittle, Sherman and Buckner Earn All-Pro Honors

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The 2019 NFL All-Pro teams were announced today with three San Francisco 49ers being named to the teams. George Kittle earned All-Pro honors as the only 49er to make it on the first team.

The Ideal Divisional Round Opponent for the 49ers

Matt Holder

While the organization will never admit to any form of cheering during the games this weekend, there is one team that the San Francisco 49ers want to play more than the rest.

49ers Open Practice Window for LB Kwon Alexander

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have opened the practice window for linebacker Kwon Alexander, who was placed on the Injured Reserve List on November 5, 2019.

49ers Need to Elevate Emmanuel Moseley as the Starter

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Ahkello Witherspoon has been a liability in coverage ever since he returned from injury. Starting Emmanuel Moseley over him is the best course of action with the playoffs now in motion.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Former 49ers DT Bryant Young has been announced as a finalist for the Hall of Fame.

Robbie Gould Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Gould made 10-of-11 field goals in the final month of the regular season, including game-winners against the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints. To be able to handle two high-pressured situations like that is simply incredible.