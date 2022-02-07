There is no better special teams coach for the 49ers to hire than Rich Bisaccia.

A new vacancy has risen for the San Francisco 49ers.

Special teams coach Richard Hightower is heading over to Chicago to take over the same position for the Bears.

This is excellent news for the 49ers. Under Hightower's watch, the 49ers had a putrid special teams unit. They were so awful that they would factor into losses from the season. Special teams cannot and must not be a side that creates negative plays for the team.

With Hightower gone, the 49ers have to look for his replacement and essentially an upgrade by default. There are a few options out there to choose from, but there is one specifically that I like for the red and gold.

The 49ers should target Rich Bisaccia as their special teams coach.

Bisaccia was the special teams coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but ended up becoming the interim head coach after Week 5 when Jon Gruden resigned. The Raiders special teams unit ranked No. 21 in DVOA by Football Outsiders, which is five spots higher than the 49ers.

Not really an impressive ranking, but I believe that is due to the sudden increase in responsibilities for Bisaccia. In 2020, the Raiders were ranked No. 13 in DVOA for special teams.

Rankings aside, Bisaccia is a great leader. He definitely played a large factor in steering the Raiders to the playoffs. So for the 49ers to get a coach like that leading their special teams unit, it would make a world of a difference. The 49ers need a drastic change in this department and Bisaccia is the perfect coach to get their special teams aligned with other facets of the team.

Accountability and unity will finally be utilized with the 49ers' special teams.