49ers Sign DL Ethan Westbrooks to one-year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers have announced that they have signed defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks to a one-year deal.

With the offseason in full effect, the 49ers are tasked with filling out the 90-man roster once again. Westbrooks will likely start out as just a camp body with a chance to make his case to be retained onto the final 53-man roster.

Westbrooks originally entered the NFL after signing with the St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2014. In five years with the Rams (2014-18), Westbrooks appeared in 67 games (11 starts) and registered 79 tackles, 9.0 sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. He also started his only postseason appearance and tallied three tackles.

In 2019, he signed with the Oakland Raiders as a free agent on July 30, 2019 and was released on August 31, 2019.

A bit of a journeyman as of late, but Westbrooks does carry a bit of familiarity with 49ers' director of pro personnel Ran Carthon, who was with the Rams from 2012-16.

There could be a decent chance that Westbrooks makes the final cut in the end as the 49ers are set to have several defensive lineman hit the market. Adding depth now will ease concerns as the offseason progresses.