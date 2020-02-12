All49ers
49ers Sign DL Ethan Westbrooks to one-year Deal

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The San Francisco 49ers have announced that they have signed defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks to a one-year deal.

With the offseason in full effect, the 49ers are tasked with filling out the 90-man roster once again. Westbrooks will likely start out as just a camp body with a chance to make his case to be retained onto the final 53-man roster. 

Westbrooks originally entered the NFL after signing with the St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2014. In five years with the Rams (2014-18), Westbrooks appeared in 67 games (11 starts) and registered 79 tackles, 9.0 sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. He also started his only postseason appearance and tallied three tackles.

In 2019, he signed with the Oakland Raiders as a free agent on July 30, 2019 and was released on August 31, 2019.

A bit of a journeyman as of late, but Westbrooks does carry a bit of familiarity with 49ers' director of pro personnel Ran Carthon, who was with the Rams from 2012-16.

There could be a decent chance that Westbrooks makes the final cut in the end as the 49ers are set to have several defensive lineman hit the market. Adding depth now will ease concerns as the offseason progresses.

49ers Free Agency: Three Players to Retain and Let Go

The San Francisco 49ers are set for a challenging offseason as they seek to keep key parts of the nucleus of the 2019 Super Bowl team together. Here are three players they should retain and let walk.

nicholasmcgee

by

Foxstar

Why the 49ers Should Cut Ties with Jerick McKinnon

With the offseason now in full force for the San Francisco 49ers, they will have to answer a bunch of questions surrounding the team. One of those questions is what they should do regarding running back Jerick McKinnon.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

TD26

49ers LB Fred Warner is Looking Forward "to get back to work" Next Season

49ers linebacker Warner is looking forward "to get back to work" next season in 2020 to make amends for the loss in Super Bowl LIV.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

PWillis Is a HOF

What Should the 49ers do With Pending Free Agent Arik Armstead?

With the offseason now in full swing, every organization has a lot of decisions to make and the most difficult one for the San Francisco 49ers is what to do with Arik Armstead.

Matt Holder

by

psi0016000

Five Reasons the 49ers Will be Back in the Super Bowl

The 49ers’ trip to the Super Bowl was rather disappointing, but the journey was unforgettable. Here are five reasons the 49ers will be back in the Super Bowl next season.

Maverick Pallack

Report: 49ers Hire Tony Oden as Their new Secondary Coach

The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly filled their vacant secondary coach position by hiring Tony Oden per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. INLINETwitter

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

PWillis Is a HOF

Signing Tom Brady Would be a Downgrade for the 49ers

As much as the 49ers are in win now mode, bringing in Tom Brady as an "upgrade" is not the answer. In fact, it would set this team back, not leap frog them forward.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Harrison Butker Reveals 49ers INT Celebration Sparked Chiefs Comeback

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was on NFL Total Access on Friday and revealed that the 49ers interception celebration "helped" the Chiefs spark their comeback in Super Bowl LIV.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

TD26

49ers DC Robert Saleh Declines Michigan St. Head Coach Position

Michigan State's former head coach Mark Dantonio retired earlier in the week, leaving the school with a vacancy at the position. A position that 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh would decline.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers TE Garrett Celek Announces Retirement in Instagram Post

After eight seasons playing in the NFL at 31-years of age, long time San Francisco 49ers tight end Garrett Celek has announced his retirement in a Instagram post.

Jose Luis Sanchez III