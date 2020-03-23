Report: 49ers Sign LB Joe Walker to One-Year Deal

For only the second time since free agency officially kicked off, the San Francisco 49ers will be signing a player from outside the organization. Former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Joe Walker has struck a one-year deal with the 49ers per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Contract details of Walker's deal are currently unknown, but surely the number that was agreed to isn't breaking the bank. Walker's addition to the team is going to be as a depth signing.

The 49ers did not tender restricted free agent Elijah Lee, so this likely means Walker is his replacement. He did play 332 special-teams snaps last year, which suggests he is strictly used as a special teams player.

Walker is still a relatively young player at 27-years old. He was a former seventh-round pick out of the University of Oregon in 2016.

Any idea of Walker seeing defensive snaps would only be in the case of injury. The 49ers already have their linebacker core solidified with Fred Warner, Kwon Alexander, and Dre Greenlaw. These three have become arguably the best group in the game.

The San Francisco 49ers have made quite a bit of noise in free agency. They kicked off the first day of tampering period by re-signing defensive lineman Arik Armstead and then trading defensive tackle DeForest Buckner shortly after. Following the trade, they were able to bring back safety Jimmie Ward and few other key role players.

At this point in free agency, expect the 49ers to just be filling out their roster with depth players. That is mainly due to the lack of salary-cap space they are back down to again.