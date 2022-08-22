49ers Sign Veteran Safety Tashaun Gipson

Reinforcements have arrived.

The 49ers are set to sign veteran safety Tashaun Gipson, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Bringing Gipson in was out of necessity given the hamstring injury Jimmie Ward is dealing with. Ward is in danger of missing the regular season opener, so with him out for a while, preserving their remaining safeties is critical.

"Yeah, there’s a chance," said Kyle Shanahan on Ward missing Week 1 against the Bears. "It was a pretty bad hamstring injury and it's not like the other two guys, so we'll see over here over the next couple weeks how it plays out.”

Gipson now gives the 49ers increased depth at safety so that Talanoa Hufanga, George Odum, and Tarvarius Moore do not have to play as much in the preseason finale. Given that Gipson has been a solid safety throughout his career, he does have the capability of stepping into the defense and providing a sufficient starting role.

I doubt it will ever come to that, but at least the 49ers have the comfort knowing they have someone who is proven. Gipson played the last two seasons with the Bears and started 28 games for them. He tallied four interceptions and 10 pass defense, so he's no slouch. Then again, he has been a free agent this long for a reason.

Either way, Gipson's stay with the 49ers is contingent on the availability of Ward. I would expect Gipson to be released once Ward is fully fit to return. Unless Gipson showcases some value that the 49ers like from him, then he won't be in the red and gold for long.