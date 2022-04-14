Skip to main content

49ers Sign Former Colts DL Kemoko Turay

Kemoko Turay is coming off of his best season in the league, which bodes well for the 49ers.

The defensive line room for the 49ers just got a bit bigger.

Former Colts defensive lineman Kemoko Turay is signing a one-year deal with the 49ers, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Signing Turay comes about a week after he had just visited the 49ers. Sure enough, the two sides had enough time to weigh their options and came to an agreement. Turay is coming off of a career high 5.5 sacks in 2021. 

A former second-round pick in the 2018 draft, Turay has spent the entirety of his career with the Colts. It wasn't until last season that Turay started to put it all together. That is due largely to the fact that he was battling an injury in 2019 and 2020. Now that he is relatively healthy if not fully, Turay was able to really showcase his ability. That is something that had to have attracted the 49ers to Turay.

San Francisco has a knack for finding diamond in the rough players in free agency. Last year, it was Arden Key and before that it was Kerry Hyder Jr. Turay is poised to be that player given that he still has untapped potential and has gotten his footing strengthened in the league. Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek is going to see to it that any hidden ability that Turay possess comes to light. 

Plus, it helps that Turay will be around a bunch of talent with Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, and Javon Kinlaw. That will aid him in being able to take advantage of matchups. With Turay aboard, the 49ers now have 14 defensive linemen on the roster. This means that training camp battles are going to be FIERY. 

May the best man win.

