49ers Stock Report: Preseason Edition

As the 49ers get closer to the end of training camp, lets take a look at the two players from both offense and defense whose stock will be up and whose stock will be down at the end of 2020.

Stock Up

Dante Pettis. After finishing his rookie season strong with 371 yards and four touchdowns during his last five games, the former 2018 second-round pick struggled to fulfill expectations during a rough 2019 season which culminated with Pettis not dressing for Super Bowl LIV.

The disappointment of last year has fueled Pettis to be the player that he feels he is capable to being. He entered training camp stronger and with more confidence than a year ago and the results are showing. With starter Deebo Samuel down due to a foot injury, and 2020 first round pick Brandon Aiyuk missing practice due to an injured hamstring, Pettis has been able to make the most of the increased playing time. On almost a daily basis we are hearing about Pettis making plays, including routes over the middle, an area of his game that he has struggled with in the past.

With the status of Samuel and Aiyuk for Week 1 in doubt, Pettis has a real shot to start opposite Kendrick Bourne early on. If he can carry his level of play from training camp into game day it is very likely that Pettis will be able to begin fulfilling expectations that come along with being the 44th player taken in the draft.

Emmanuel Moseley. After dressing for only one game as a rookie in 2018, the former UDFA burst onto the scene in 2019. Moseley was on the field for all 19 games a season ago, had eleven starts, and his 12 passes defensed were second only to the 13 put up by veteran Richard Sherman. Throughout the year, Moseley showed himself to be a dependable player that was able to limit the big play.

Moseley has been battling with Akhello Witherspoon throughout training camp for the starting role in 2020 and all signs suggest that Moseley will win the job. With opposing quarterbacks often shying away from testing Sherman, Moseley should see a lot of action come his way. With the experience gained from last season and a full camp under his belt, look for Moseley to step up and solidify the 49ers’ secondary.

Stock Down

Nick Bosa. Bosa backed up being the second player selected in the 2019 draft by winning the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Bosa started all 19 games last year including the postseason and put up 58 tackles including 19 tackles for loss, 30 quarterback hits and 13 sacks. Easily the best performance by a 49er’s defensive rookie since Aldon Smith in 2011.

The inclusion of Bosa here has more to do with who isn’t with the 49ers in 2020 than anything else. With DeForest Buckner shipped off to Indianapolis it is likely that Bosa will face a much stiffer task to reach the quarterback this season. With Buckner often being double teamed inside, Bosa was able to face a number of one on one matchups, and Bosa won often. Without the threat of Buckner, teams will be able to send more double teams to the outside and opponents were often able to neutralize Bosa when sending an extra man at him a season ago. Bosa will still be a productive player in 2020, but look for the sack totals to drop.

Mike McGlinchey. Since being drafted in 2018, McGlinchey has established himself as one of the best run blockers along the 49ers offensive line and in the NFL. While run blocking is McGlinchey’s strength, his weakness is pass protection and we already saw him take a step back in that area of his game during his sophomore season. As a rookie McGlinchey gave up only five sacks, a total that he matched this past season. The problem with that is McGlinchey played 278 fewer snaps in the 2019 regular season than he did the season before.

McGlinchey is included in this area for the same reason as with Bosa above. With the right guard spot being in flux, McGlinchey will find himself playing next to yet another new player. That lack of continuity makes it nearly impossible to build the type of rapport necessary up front. No group on the field depends on the guy lining up next to them that the offensive line, especially in pass protection.