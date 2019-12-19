49erMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

49ers Stock Report: Three Risers and Fallers From Week 15

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Losing to the lowly Atlanta Falcons after being heavily favored at home was a less than ideal look for the San Francisco 49ers. This was a matchup that had trap game written all over it after the 49ers were ecstatic over their shootout win against the New Orleans Saints. Clearly the red and gold were not able to come down from that game, thus it costed them the game against the Falcons.

A loss like that is tough, even without half of the defensive starters available. The offense was fully healthy, yet couldn't shoulder the burden. That is why quite in this weeks 49ers stock report there are a couple of offensive players who under the fallers category. 

With that said: Here are the three risers and fallers from week 15.

Risers

Mike McGlinchey

I think it is safe to say that Mike McGlinchey was plagued by rust in week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks. Ever since that poor performance he has been playing lights out. In fact, he is even reach career highs in pass blocking efficiency per Pro Football Focus. It is amazing to see the performances he has strung along following week 10.

McGlinchey never let that game get into his head. Instead, he used it to fuel himself towards reaching his goal of full-on conditioning. Let's not forget that he was out of the game for over a month. Getting adjusted to the game speed and cardio back up takes a while to get back up to par. Now that he is settled in again, he is making pass rushers obsolete when they attack him. McGlinchey's impact continues to soar high the same way his stock is rising.

Dre Greenlaw

Last week against the Saints, rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw was a liability in coverage. It was that liability that had his stock take a hit and fall. Of course, going up against Drew Brees will always be extremely difficult. Nevertheless, Greenlaw showed a weakness at the SuperDome. A weakness that he was able to mask with his great performance against the run.

Greenlaw, along with Fred Warner, filled in the running lanes before they even opened up. They made the ground game with Devonta Freeman a non-factor, which helped keep the Falcons one-dimensional. Even though Julio Jones was constantly gashing the defense - it was still encouraging to see Greenlaw get back on the horse and fight back. A rookie could easily stay a mess after one bad game, but he has proven that it is going to take a lot more to hurt his mentality.

George Kittle

It's quite strange putting tight end George Kittle as a player who rose his stock. Anyone who watches football understands he is one of - if not the best tight end in the game. However, factoring in the last two games of how he has impacted the offense - his stock is at an all-time high. It is so high that it has been clear that he is the second most important player, not just on the offense, but the entire 49ers team.

No other team can say that about their tight end and that is because no other does what Kittle can do. An elite blocker in both run and pass, yet can go out on a route and run it so sharp that it puts any defender on skates. This guy is going to get cashed out whenever the 49ers sit down with him to extend him. 

Fallers

Mike Person

For the vast majority of the season the interior offensive line for the 49ers has been stout. However, against the Falcons they were the offense’s Achilles heel; specifically with guard Mike Person. According to Pro Football Focus, Person allowed five pressures in the week 15 matchup. That is outright absurd and gives clarity as to why the 49ers offense was stagnate for most of the game. 

The pressure was just too much for Jimmy Garoppolo to just sit back there. It’s why a lot of quick passes were put on display. If the offensive line cannot block, then quick releases is the main way to offset the weakness. Person has been relatively sound this season, but he had his worst game of the season against the Falcons. His stock takes a hit going into Saturday’s matchup with the Rams where he will look to make up for his shaky performance.

Laken Tomlinson

Person wasn’t the only guard of the 49ers to have a slouchy performance. Laken Tomlinson joins Person as a faller in this week’s stock report. Tomlinson for most of the season has been one of the better pass blockers, but in both facets of the game he never asserted himself enough. At least, not to the point that we’re used to seeing from him. Person had the worse of the two performances. 

However, the constant pressure didn’t just come off of Person’s side. Tomlinson is nearly at fault for why Garoppolo never found his comfort zone. To put things in perspective: Garoppolo averaged only 3.7 vertical air yards per throw, and only 1.9 completed air yards. Both figures were the lowest in the NFL by about a yard per NextGen Stats. If the 49ers want to beat the Rams Saturday, then Tomlinson and person will need to clean up their errors.

49ers’ pass rush 

When the 49ers loss to the Ravens; the consensus was that the pass rush would start to pick up again. They had the challenging task of facing mobile quarterbacks entering week 13 for the last four games. Now that they were going to face off against Drew Brees and Matt Ryan - they should have had a bunch of multi-sack players. However, that wasn't the case in any of these last two games. The 49ers' pass rush has a combined three sacks in the last three games, which is a far cry to their 44 sacks before Baltimore.

This is still a top tier group of pass rushers with DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa - make no mistake. But one of the reasons why the 49ers loss to the Falcons was because of the lack of finishing from this group. The pressures they generated combined from the three reach double digits, which shows that they are still playing at a high-level. They just have been struggling to finish. At one point in the game, Matt Ryan evaded Bosa by a simple step up in the pocket. He's got to make that play 10 times out of 10. Their lack of finishing is why their stock is falling.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kwon Alexander has a Chance to Return to the 49ers This Season

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Today at his press conference, Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Alexander has a chance to return to the 49ers this season, but that it is "a long shot". A torn pectoral muscle is nothing to play around with and the 49ers...

NFL Power Rankings Week 16: 49ers Slide After Shocking Loss

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The Baltimore Ravens maintain their grip as the No. 1 team in the power rankings, while the New Orleans Saints (No. 3) and Seattle Seahawks (No. 4) leap frog the 49ers. When you are favored by double digit points at home and fall to a lowly team..

3 Things We Learned From the 49ers 29-22 Loss Against the Falcons

Jose Luis Sanchez III

For the first time this season the San Francisco 49ers have suffered an ugly loss. 29-22 was the final score of defeat for them as they disappointed in front of their home crowd against the Atlanta Falcons.

Why the Loss to Atlanta is a Needed Reality Check for the 49ers

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Coming off a shootout win against the New Orleans Saints gave the San Francisco 49ers a surge of confidence. To be able to beat the Saints at the SuperDome with Dree Brees lighting it up is a rare sighting.

49ers are Feeling the Impact of Defensive Injuries

nicholasmcgee

The San Francisco 49ers' shock Week 15 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons came as a result of significant failures on both sides of the ball, but what was perhaps most striking was a much-vaunted defense's inability to get a stop when it needed one most to cling on to victory.

Three 49ers That Were Snubbed From the Pro Bowl

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The San Francisco 49ers are sending four players to the Pro Bowl in George Kittle, Richard Sherman, Kyle Juszczyk and Nick Bosa. Considering the scarcity of Pro Bowlers emerging from the 49ers the last..

NFC West Week 16 Check In: Seahawks Back on top After 49ers Upset

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The last few weeks of the NFC west can best be described as a tennis match - constantly going back and forth. That is what the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks have been undergoing in that span for the division lead.

Four Takeaways From the 49ers 29-22 Heartbreaking Loss to Atlanta

Maverick Pallack

For the fourth time this season, the 49ers played a game with a lead-change in the final 10 seconds, and for the third time, the result went against San Francisco. The 4-9 Atlanta Falcons came into Levi’s Stadium and pulled off

Gameday Live Blog Week 15: 49ers vs. Falcons

Maverick Pallack

A potential trap game could be in the works today as the 11-2 San Francisco 49ers host the 4-9 Atlanta Falcons. It has been quite an abysmal season for the Falcons in the 2019. They have failed to manage

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing 49ers Week 15 Matchup With Falcons Maven

Jose Luis Sanchez III

A potential trap game is on the San Francisco 49ers doorstep in week 15 when they play host to the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Considering the high-level opponents the 49ers have faced in the last few weeks..